Crypto; what is it and how does the law work when things go wrong?

In this video, aimed at all levels of knowledge and expertise in the Crypto world, we hear from Shoosmiths’ Blockchain Litigation Lead, Matt Green in his interview with Andy Thornley, Head of Financial Services at techUK, as they discuss what crypto assets are and what they can be used for, as well as unpacking the issue of crypto assets as ‘property’

During this fireside chat, Matt and Andy talk us through specific examples of where case law has shaped the legal landscape, as well as outlining the proposed new legal frameworks that will underpin these technologies and new areas where crypto/distributed ledger technology is being utilised."