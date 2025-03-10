CSA Centre analysis – LGA response

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to analysis by the CSA Centre which found the number of formal protection plans for child sexual abuse is at the lowest level in 30 years



“Child sexual abuse is a terrible crime and one that we must all work together to tackle.

“It is vital that all professionals working with children, including in children’s social care, the police, health and the voluntary and community sector have high quality training to enable them to identify and respond to potential signs of abuse rather than relying on verbal disclosures.

“We also need to work with the wider community to help them to play an active role in fighting abuse; ensure children receive appropriate sex and relationships education; and address the broader cultural and social issues at the heart of grooming and sexual exploitation, including the role of social media.

“The Government should also use the forthcoming Spending Review to ensure that services have the capacity and resources they need to support children and families.”