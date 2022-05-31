CSJ - No honour in abuse: harnessing the health service to end domestic abuse

Domestic abuse is a public health crisis. It affects more than 2 million people – 1.6 million women and 757,000 men. It blights more lives every year than prostate cancer, breast cancer and dementia combined. Despite its prevalence, only 17% of victims report this crime.

Lack of reporting means most domestic abuse remains hidden. It has only grown worse during the pandemic, when perpetrators, victims and children were locked in together. Recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics reported a 20% increase in domestic abuse offences from the year ending in March 2019. Women’s Aid recorded a 50% surge in users of their Survivors’ Forum in the year 2020 over 2019, while the Asian Women’s Refuge Centre recorded 30% increase in callers during the lockdowns.

Reports of the tragic deaths of Baby Arthur and Baby Star have highlighted the failure by social services in a number of Local Authorities – but the truth is, health professionals share that responsibility. We found that domestic abuse was a factor in 37 of the 46 Serious Case Reviews published in 2021, and of these, 70% mentioned that victims or perpetrators presented to health agencies with possible signs of abuse but these were not addressed.

Health professionals treat domestic abuse like the elephant in the room. This “fear to know” approach is due to their lack of training and referral resources – they do not know how to identify abuse or invite disclosure. This is particularly true when health services are presented with survivors who belong to a closed community. Abuse in these cases is often labelled “honour-based abuse.” This misleading term covers a range of horrific practices: female foeticide, forced marriage, reproductive control, rape, 24/7 monitoring, ban on higher education, etc. With its implication that the victim has trespassed a traditional moral code, and “disrespected” a cultural legacy, “honour abuse” risks legitimising these practices. Instead, they are forms of physical and/or mental violence that traumatise victims (and their children).

“Therefore, the Centre for Social Justice Family Policy Unit yesterday published a report No honour in abuse: harnessing the health service to end domestic abuse to address this hidden health epidemic.

Key recommendations from the report include: