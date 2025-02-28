Think Tanks
|Printable version
CSJ - Rough sleeping surges as numbers reach a new post-pandemic high
Rough sleeping hits a new post-pandemic high. 4,667 were sleeping rough on a single night in Autumn in 2024, up 20 per cent on the previous year and 91 per cent since 2021.
Rough sleeping has increased in all but one region of England (the North West) compared to the previous year.
The largest increase in the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough is in Yorkshire & The Humber, up 43 per cent since 2023.
Josh Nicholson, Senior Researcher at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), said:
“The progress made towards ending rough sleeping during the pandemic has been
squandered. Today’s figures point to a tidal wave of need among Britain’s rough sleepers.
“Behind these numbers are real people. Men and women who have often faced the most severe disadvantage, like mental ill health, dependency on drugs and alcohol, adverse childhood experiences and histories of trauma and domestic abuse.
“This is why the CSJ has launched a campaign calling on the government to roll-out a proven solution to ending rough sleeping, Housing First. Housing First provides ordinary settled housing alongside intensive, person-centred support for people whose homelessness is compounded by multiple and complex support needs. Housing is offered without conditions other than an individual’s willingness to maintain a tenancy. This contrasts to the traditional approach which requires people to prove their ‘tenancy readiness’ before accessing mainstream housing.
“Recent history shows that rough sleeping can be tackled at pace with resolve and ambition. With Housing First, the government has a generational opportunity to reverse the trends of rough sleeping and improve the lives of thousands. The time for action is now.
Commenting on the release of the latest rough sleeping data, Steve Morgan CBE, businessman, philanthropist and former owner and chairman of housebuilder Redrow, said:
“I know firsthand the importance of a stable home. This is why I believe that Housing First is the key to tackling persistent rough sleeping. Providing individuals with the security of a permanent home, alongside the support they need, gives them the foundation to rebuild their lives. It’s not just about four walls and a roof, Housing First provides dignity, stability, and a path to a brighter future. I agree with the CSJ that this is an approach we must scale to ensure we tackle rough sleeping for good.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Demos - Alongside Starmer’s ‘Build Baby Build’ mantra, Britain’s housing crisis needs ‘Fix Baby Fix’28/02/2025 10:15:00
The message from the Government is clear: we face a housing crisis, and the solution is to ‘build baby build’.
Asylum backlog easing, but hotels still full—government must focus on speed and quality of decisions, says IPPR28/02/2025 09:15:00
IPPR has responded to yesterday’s migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office
The King's Fund responds to resignation of Chief Executive of NHS England26/02/2025 16:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund responds to the announcement that Amanda Pritchard will step down as Chief Executive of NHS England
IPPR - Carbon budget reaction: Act now to reap the benefits, says IPPR26/02/2025 15:25:00
Sam Alvis, associate director for IPPR reacts to the Climate Change Committee’s seventh carbon budget advice
IFS - After a bumper top-up this year, current plans imply a real-terms freeze in day-to-day Scottish health and social care spending in 2025–2621/02/2025 09:15:00
After £1.5 billion of in-year top-ups in the current financial year, 2024–25, the plans set out for day-to-day health and social care spending in the Scottish Budget for the coming year, 2025–26, now represent a real-terms freeze (i.e. after accounting for inflation).
IFG - Matt Hancock, Clare Short and John Denham Interviewed for IfG's Ministers Reflect19/02/2025 13:25:00
In this new IfG Ministers Reflect, Matt Hancock, Clare Short and John Denham give candid interviews about Covid, Johnson, Blair and Brown.
IPPR - Inflation increase is “no cause for alarm”, says IPPR19/02/2025 12:25:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR reacted to this morning’s ONS data release of CPI data for January 2025.
IFS - Scottish Government and Scottish councils need a long-term plan for a schools system set to lose 90,000 pupils17/02/2025 10:05:00
By 2040, the number of pupils in Scotland is projected to be 90,000 lower than in 2024. Policymakers face a major choice over how to respond.
IPPR - Revealed: 1.4 million homes left unbuilt by developers since 200717/02/2025 09:05:00
A new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research into England’s planning system finds that the government will have to tackle unproductive land speculation and ramp up strategic planning capability if it wants to meet its housebuilding targets.