CSJ - Rough sleeping surges as numbers reach a new post-pandemic high

Rough sleeping hits a new post-pandemic high. 4,667 were sleeping rough on a single night in Autumn in 2024, up 20 per cent on the previous year and 91 per cent since 2021.

Rough sleeping has increased in all but one region of England (the North West) compared to the previous year.

The largest increase in the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough is in Yorkshire & The Humber, up 43 per cent since 2023.

Josh Nicholson, Senior Researcher at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), said:

“The progress made towards ending rough sleeping during the pandemic has been squandered. Today’s figures point to a tidal wave of need among Britain’s rough sleepers. “Behind these numbers are real people. Men and women who have often faced the most severe disadvantage, like mental ill health, dependency on drugs and alcohol, adverse childhood experiences and histories of trauma and domestic abuse. “This is why the CSJ has launched a campaign calling on the government to roll-out a proven solution to ending rough sleeping, Housing First. Housing First provides ordinary settled housing alongside intensive, person-centred support for people whose homelessness is compounded by multiple and complex support needs. Housing is offered without conditions other than an individual’s willingness to maintain a tenancy. This contrasts to the traditional approach which requires people to prove their ‘tenancy readiness’ before accessing mainstream housing. “Recent history shows that rough sleeping can be tackled at pace with resolve and ambition. With Housing First, the government has a generational opportunity to reverse the trends of rough sleeping and improve the lives of thousands. The time for action is now.

Commenting on the release of the latest rough sleeping data, Steve Morgan CBE, businessman, philanthropist and former owner and chairman of housebuilder Redrow, said:

“I know firsthand the importance of a stable home. This is why I believe that Housing First is the key to tackling persistent rough sleeping. Providing individuals with the security of a permanent home, alongside the support they need, gives them the foundation to rebuild their lives. It’s not just about four walls and a roof, Housing First provides dignity, stability, and a path to a brighter future. I agree with the CSJ that this is an approach we must scale to ensure we tackle rough sleeping for good.”

Rough sleeping snapshot in England: autumn 2024