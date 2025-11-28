CSJ - Rough sleeping surges to post-pandemic high, new data reveals

Rough sleeping has hit a new post-pandemic high, according to new official data

Long-term rough sleeping also at record levels, with 3,400 sleeping rough for over three of the last twelve months

Asylum crisis putting continued pressure on homelessness services.

Proposals to roll out “Housing First” scheme backed by Labour mayors Steve Rotherham and Andy Burnham

9,574 people were sleeping rough over the course of July 2025, an increase of 94 per cent since July 2021.

Yesterday’s publication from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government admitted that the figures showed rough sleeping “at record highs for this time of year”.

The “number of people seen sleeping rough over the month and on a single night are higher compared to the same time last year”, it said.

Rough sleeping had increased across every region of England compared to the previous year, with the exception of London and the East Midlands. Across England as a whole, rough sleeping across September was at a record high.

The asylum crisis is continuing to put pressure on homelessness services. For example, at the July peak, eight veterans were estimated to have left the armed forces for the streets, compared to 193 sleeping rough after leaving asylum accommodation.

In London, just under half of people sleeping rough are non-UK nationals.

The number of people sleeping rough long-term hit a new record in September, with 3,397 people seen sleeping rough in three or more of the last 12 months. Long term rough sleepers are the largest group of people sleeping rough and have grown by over a quarter (28 per cent) since September 2023, and by 10 per cent since last year.