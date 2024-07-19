Think Tanks
|Printable version
CSJ - School exclusions hit new record high
Beth Prescott, Education Lead at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), commented on the Government release of the latest school exclusions and suspension data – 2022/23 academic year
- School exclusions at record high, 9,376 exclusions in 2022/23 academic year, up 44 per cent year on year
- School suspensions at record high, 786,961 suspensions in 2022/23 academic year, up 36 per cent year on year
“These are truly shocking figures, with both school exclusions and suspensions at a new record high. Combined with the crisis in school absence, with so-called “ghost children” at near record levels and 1 in 5 kids persistently absent, there is a pressing and immediate emergency unfolding across our schools.
“Kids who are not in school cannot benefit from school. For all the new government’s rhetoric about child poverty, the latest figures show children eligible for Free School Meals are nearly five times more likely to be permanently excluded than their more affluent peers. They cannot afford to wait for the new government’s child poverty strategy to start dealing with this.
“The King’s Speech had precious little to say about how to get kids back to school. CSJ research has revealed that the current school accountability framework is having a negative impact on schools’ ability to support these children, and in some cases, actually incentivises schools to suspend or exclude kids.
“The data shows there were 9,376 permanent exclusions in 2022/23 academic year –a new record level and a 44 per cent increase on the previous year (2021/22). The data also shows there were 786,961 suspensions in the 2022/23 school year, a 36 per cent increase on the previous year.
“CSJ research has uncovered that the impact of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, high levels of mental health in children and a steady increase in the level of SEND over the last decade are all contributing to a tidal wave of challenges hitting children, families and schools. This has resulted in an increasing number of children struggling to fully engage with their education, with potentially catastrophic and lifelong consequences for their lives, for wider society and for the economy.”
Permanent exclusions
Permanent suspensions
Suspensions and permanent exclusions in England: 2022 to 2023
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: School suspensions at record-breaking levels, with 4,100 children sent home every day19/07/2024 12:25:00
New Department for Education data shows school exclusions rising above pre-pandemic levels and suspensions skyrocketing
Inflation reaction: Bank of England now need to cut interest rates, says IPPR17/07/2024 11:20:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR reacts to today’s inflation news
Today is London’s Cost of Rent Day16/07/2024 16:20:00
Renters in London worked for 197 days for their landlords this year. The 16th of July is the first day they start working for themselves.
The King's Fund - Clear signs integrated care systems are making progress but will need greater local flexibility to realise potential16/07/2024 13:20:00
Two years since integrated care systems (ICSs) were formally created and with the new government confirming it is committed to the current structure of the NHS, The King’s Fund is calling on national bodies to do more to create an environment in which ICSs can succeed.
IPPR - Labour’s new coalition demand bold action on economy, climate change and workers’ rights16/07/2024 10:10:00
First-of-its-kind analysis of who voted for Labour and what they want finds a coalition backing bold action on the economy, finds IPPR and Persuasion UK
King's Fund - Mission possible? The government’s overarching goal for reducing inequalities in healthy life expectancy16/07/2024 09:10:00
There is new energy and optimism in health policy. That is much needed. And while much of the public and media framing has been about a broken NHS and the ‘NHS Plan’, for understandable reasons, arguably the biggest commitment in the new government’s health policy is its commitment to tackling health inequalities.
The King's Fund responds to latest GP Patient Survey15/07/2024 09:15:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the GP Patient Survey
King's Fund - First NHS performance data since new government was elected11/07/2024 16:20:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data