Think Tanks
|Printable version
CSJ - What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?
What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?
It is very easy to feel disconnected from the colossal issue of modern slavery – but the reality is we are all connected through the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the products we buy.
There are an estimated 27.6 million people in forced labour around the world (ILO). About US$26.1 billion worth of products identified as being at risk of being produced through forced labour is imported to the UK each year (Global Slavery Index). Reports of modern slavery in PPE supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic and state-sponsored forced labour of hundreds of thousands of Uyghur people in China – including in the solar industry – have recently made the headlines.
With increasingly complex supply chains, the risk of forced labour touches businesses that we all deal with everyday – high street giants that we love and trust. But with this risk comes the huge potential for change.
Companies, their shareholders and investors are becoming increasingly aware of the critical role they need to play in the fight against modern slavery. But while some businesses are at the forefront going above and beyond the current requirements, some aren’t even doing the bare minimum.
That is why earlier this month the CSJ, alongside our modern slavery unit partners Justice and Care, convened a roundtable discussion with Nusrat Ghani MP, Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, alongside business leaders, investors and NGOs.
Transparency rules on exploitation within company supply chains were introduced in the Modern Slavery Act – yet the discussion at our roundtable highlighted the bleak reality of poor compliance and a lack of effective enforcement. Experts at the event highlighted the need for a level playing field in which non-compliant and unethical businesses are held to account.
While the UK once led the world in fighting this heinous crime, other countries have followed suit and even gone beyond our Modern Slavery Act framework. Many UK businesses operate globally and will already be familiar with or preparing for the rules in place in other jurisdictions. We need to make sure our laws work in harmony with these global developments and avoid creating additional burdens for our UK businesses.
With a General Election not too far away we may have to wait for bigger changes, but there is no reason to just sit back and wait. Action must be taken by the Government to put the UK back at the forefront of tackling modern slavery in supply chains – so too businesses. Top specialists at the roundtable stressed that best practice in tackling forced labour in supply chains begins with an assumption it is present; placing the emphasis on finding, fixing and preventing it — with the greatest attention dedicated to areas with the greatest risk of forced labour.
Our top recommendations for action over the next year and for a future Government are:
Act to enforce and improve compliance with the current rules reminding non-compliant companies of their responsibilities and seeking a court injunction where a company is persistently failing to report.
Ensure Government procurement is setting the benchmark starting by introducing regulations to eradicate slavery from NHS supply chains under powers in the Health and Care Act 2022.
Promote best practice through detailed guidance to help companies prevent, identify and remedy modern slavery in their supply chains – both in the UK and abroad.
Urgently strengthen the provisions of section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act considering the opportunities to do so in legislation already planned for the next parliamentary session.
Establish a framework for the transparent imposition of import controls to prevent the import of goods thought to be produced by forced labour and encourage companies to remedy the forced labour.
Develop mandatory human rights due diligence legislation with a ‘failure to prevent’ model ensuring that the rules will work in harmony with rules in other jurisdictions and other due diligence requirements to make it easier for businesses to comply.
Of course, we as consumers can also play our part – choosing to buy from brands that are taking action and putting pressure on those that are not. Only by working together will we be able to beat this evil crime.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Kings Fund - Sarah Woolnough announced as new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund03/08/2023 09:25:00
Sarah Woolnough, current Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. Sarah will succeed Richard Murray, who will step down in November 2023.
IFS - How did parents’ experiences in the labour market shape children’s social and emotional development during the pandemic?02/08/2023 14:25:00
Around 50% of families saw changes in labour market status during the COVID-19 pandemic. This impacted the emotional development of their children.
IPPR - German-style levelling up would see £854 million annual pot for Yorkshire’s leaders02/08/2023 13:25:00
The UK government’s approach to funding for levelling up has been widely criticised – including by the influential Public Accounts Committee – for being competitive and opaque.
Parents and carers call for overhaul of employment support31/07/2023 10:05:00
Over 100 parents and carers have come together to call on the government to reform the benefits system to help people get into and on in work, by scrapping punitive measures and focusing on breaking down employment barriers.
The King's Fund responds to DHSC social care boost31/07/2023 09:05:00
Simon Bottery, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the £600 million social care workforce and capacity boost announced by the Department of Health and Social Care on Friday
School absence risks tidal wave of youth crime, CSJ analysis reveals28/07/2023 11:10:00
New analysis from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) reveals that soaring rates of school absence risks creating 9,000 extra young offenders by 2027 if left unresolved.
Alcohol advertising bans are not evidence-based, finds new IEA report28/07/2023 10:10:00
There is a lack of evidence to support an alcohol advertising ban, a new IEA report reviewing the academic literature finds
IPPR responds to Shell profit and share buyback announcement28/07/2023 09:10:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell has made £3.9 billion ($5.1 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Apr-Jun).
IFS - Lump-sum cost of living payments poorly designed to alleviate deprivation14/07/2023 11:05:00
The government has introduced a series of ‘cost of living payments’. The largest of these are five instalments totalling £1,550 for households on means-tested benefits, with each instalment going to at least 7 million households. There are additional payments to people on disability benefits and pensioners. The total cost of these is nearly £19 billion over two years.