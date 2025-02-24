CSPL – local government standards roundtable

The Committee hosted a roundtable on 20 February with local government experts, practitioners and academics.

The Committee hosted a roundtable on 20 February with local government experts, practitioners and academics to inform its submission to the government’s consultation on strengthening the standards and conduct framework for local authorities in England.

The Committee has a long-standing interest in local government and made recommendations in its 2019 report for more robust safeguards to strengthen a locally determined system. The report’s recommendations were widely supported by the sector.

The Committee’s submission to government will be informed by evidence and views heard at the roundtable.

A non-attributed note of the session will be published shortly.

We would like to thank all those who participated in our roundtable.