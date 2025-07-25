Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI and UKICC Scam & Impersonation Warning
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) and UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC) are warning consumers and businesses to stay vigilant of scams using our name and branding.
We have recently been alerted to a number of new scams involving fraudulent LinkedIn profiles, fraudulent emails and letters falsely claiming to represent CTSI or UKICC.
Some of these scams include:
- Emails being sent from kate.nikolova@eccentre.eu, falsely claiming to represent CTSI or UKICC
- A LinkedIn profile under the name of 'Karen Moss' claiming to be a Compliance Officer at CTSI is fake
- Letters and bogus text messages impersonating CTSI, with fraudsters copying the CTSI branding
How to spot a scam?
Common signs of a scam using CTSI's name include:
- Unexpected emails or messages claiming you are owed money
- Use of unofficial email addresses (such as hotmail, gmail or any other domains that do not look legitimate)
- Poor grammar, unusual formatting or suspicious links
- Claims of association with “CTSI”, “UKICC” or “ECC” or similar, especially if asking for action or payment
Remember:
- CTSI and UKICC never send unsolicited emails offering compensations, refunds or funds of any kind
- We will never ask you to provide personal information without legitimate reason
Protect yourself
Only trust communications from official CTSI channels. If in doubt, do not click or respond - contact us directly to verify.
Here's an Example of Scam Letter - further examples are available upon request, from the CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk (please use this email address to enquire about any other CTSI Policy-related matters).
Report to Action Fraud or in Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 800 9060, or if in Northern Ireland, call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262. For consumer advice, please call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.
Who are the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)?
CTSI is a training and membership organisation that has represented the interests of the Trading Standards profession since 1881 nationally and internationally. We aim to raise the profile of the profession while working towards fairer, better informed and safer consumer and business communities. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services in local authorities and in businesses.
Who are the UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC)?
The UKICC provides free advice and assistance to UK residents who have problems with anything they have bought from companies based outside the UK. The UKICC works with partner organisations in various other countries, to ensure UK consumers are empowered with the knowledge they need in order to resolve problems with a company. In some instances, these partnerships enable the UKICC to make contact with the company on behalf of the consumer. This can be helpful whenever the parties have been unable to reach an amicable solution
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2025/scams-impersonating-ctsi-2025/
