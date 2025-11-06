CTSI Annual Review 2024–25 published

CTSI has published its Annual Review for 2024–25, highlighting how the Institute strengthened our policy influence, championed consumer protection, and expanded support for members across the UK.

Key highlights include:

10% increase in membership

Over 630,000 hours of CPPD delivered

More than £2 million recovered for consumers via the Approved Code Scheme

Major contributions to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, the Product Regulation and Legal Metrology Act, and the Tobacco & Vapes Bill

Record attendance at the Annual Conference in Blackpool

This year also saw the successful launch of the all important Training Together package, the establishing of a Branch Training Focus Group, aims for data centralisation and ongoing work to further raise the profile of CTSP.

It feels like this year CTSI got its mojo back. – CTSI Chair, Nikki Pasek

You can read the full Annual Review here.