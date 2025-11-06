Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI Annual Review 2024–25 published
CTSI has published its Annual Review for 2024–25, highlighting how the Institute strengthened our policy influence, championed consumer protection, and expanded support for members across the UK.
Key highlights include:
- 10% increase in membership
- Over 630,000 hours of CPPD delivered
- More than £2 million recovered for consumers via the Approved Code Scheme
- Major contributions to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, the Product Regulation and Legal Metrology Act, and the Tobacco & Vapes Bill
- Record attendance at the Annual Conference in Blackpool
This year also saw the successful launch of the all important Training Together package, the establishing of a Branch Training Focus Group, aims for data centralisation and ongoing work to further raise the profile of CTSP.
It feels like this year CTSI got its mojo back. – CTSI Chair, Nikki Pasek
You can read the full Annual Review here.
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI urges government to act following BBC investigation into the aesthetics industry01/10/2025 14:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is deeply concerned by the findings of a BBC investigation which uncovered dangerous aesthetic products, including injectables, being sold and supplied without the necessary medical checks or regulatory oversight.
Consumer Code for Home Builders 15th Anniversary year sees highest number of claims from consumers11/09/2025 11:10:00
The Consumer Code for Home Builders (the ‘Code’) – the first code of conduct in the industry – marks its 15th anniversary this year with reassuring signs that consumers are increasingly accessing the support available to them, while overall satisfaction in home builders is on the rise.
Illegal sales of tobacco and vapes to under 18s in Scotland give cause for concern as Trading Standards find one in five retailers are willing to break the law02/09/2025 12:20:00
Ongoing work by Trading Standards Officers in Scotland testing sellers of tobacco and nicotine vaping products (vapes) has found that 1 in 7 premises visited sold cigarettes, and 1 in 5 sold vapes to an under 18 volunteer.
Staffing Crisis for Local Authority Trading Standards in Scotland as workforce numbers dip to a historic low27/08/2025 12:15:00
The 2025 biennial workforce survey carried out by SCOTSS across all Scottish local authorities has revealed a drop in numbers below 250 for the first time, and a worsening age demographic that shows 60% of staff are over 50 years of age.
CTSI issues warning about dangerous fake ‘Labubu dolls’ flooding UK market14/08/2025 11:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing an urgent warning about the growing number of counterfeit “Labubu” dolls being sold in the UK. The viral plush toys – quirky fang-toothed “monster elf” figures made popular by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart – have become a global collector’s craze.
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing an urgent warning about the growing number of counterfeit "Labubu" dolls being sold in the UK. The viral plush toys – quirky fang-toothed "monster elf" figures made popular by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart – have become a global collector's craze. This popularity has fuelled a surge in fakes, many being sold by third-party sellers via online marketplaces and local shops that are breaking the law.
Investment in Trading Standards is vital in tackling the threat from criminality plaguing UK high streets07/08/2025 16:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has echoed concerns raised by the commercial consumer organisation Which? expressing concerns that cuts to Trading Standards is contributing to an increased threat to consumers and law-abiding businesses, including on the UK’s High Streets.
CTSI welcomes crackdown on cosmetic cowboys but urges action on unsafe products07/08/2025 10:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) yesterday welcomed the Government’s announcement of sweeping new reforms to crack down on unsafe and unregulated cosmetic procedures – particularly as it includes one of CTSI’s long-standing calls for action: the creation of a statutory licensing regime for high-risk aesthetic procedures.