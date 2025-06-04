CTSI calls for tougher penalties on the use and sale of ‘Ghost Number Plates’

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is joining forces with West Bromwich MP Sarah Coombes to call for a crackdown on fake and illegal vehicle number plates – including so-called ‘ghost plates’ – amid growing evidence that these are being used to evade detection and commit offences undetected. CTSI warns that the rise in counterfeit or illegal number plates is undermining road safety and allowing dangerous drivers to flout the law with impunity.

“Ghost plates” are illegally modified number plates designed to be invisible to traffic cameras. They appear normal to the human eye but use a reflective coating or altered lettering that prevents Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras from reading the registration. Priced as low as £30 and easily obtained online, these fake plates enable motorists to dodge fines and penalties by essentially making their vehicles “invisible” to speed cameras and ANPR systems. This loophole has been taken advantage of by drivers who consider themselves ‘above the law’, using ghost plates to run red lights, speed, and even commit worse crimes without being caught. While it is legal to purchase these plates, it becomes a criminal offence the moment they are used on a vehicle on public roads.

Recent reports highlight that around 1 in 15 vehicle number plates on UK roads may be illegible to ANPR cameras[1]. In one London enforcement exercise, 40% of checked taxi and private hire vehicles were found with illegal plate modifications that made them unreadable to cameras[2]. These startling figures align with incidents reported by local authorities; for example, Wolverhampton Council’s licensing officers and Rochdale Trading Standards Officers discovered widespread use of ghost plates in taxis.

Sarah Coombes MP has urged immediate action to close this dangerous loophole. She has already introduced a Ten Minute Rule Bill seeking to toughen the punishment for using or supplying illegal number plates.

Under existing law, being caught with an illegal or non-compliant number plate typically results in only a £100 fine – with no points on the licence. This is roughly equivalent to a minor speeding ticket (which carries £100 and 3 points), meaning offenders have little disincentive – the penalty for a ghost plate is often less severe than the traffic offence it hides.

The proposed crackdown would sharply raise these consequences. Ms Coombes is calling for the fine to increase tenfold to £1,000, and for violators to receive six penalty points on their driving licence. In the most egregious cases, she suggests authorities should even consider vehicle seizure or licence disqualification to drive home the seriousness of the offence. These tougher measures, aimed both at those using fraudulent plates and those supplying them, would better reflect the danger posed by ghost plates and help deter would-be offenders.

Sarah Coombes MP said on her partnership with CTSI:

“The sale of illegal number plates is not a victimless issue — it enables criminal behaviour, undermines road safety, and erodes public trust. I’ve been campaigning to increase the fines for using a ghost plate to £1000 and six penalty points. But that’s only part of the story – the websites and platforms selling these plates must also take responsibility. I fully support the action being taken by the CTSI and trading standards authorities around the country, whose efforts are essential if we are going to end the number plate Wild West.”

Police and councils are beginning to respond – investing in new camera technology capable of spotting ghost plates – but lawmakers stress that penalties must be updated in step with enforcement tools.

CTSI has endorsed the campaign for a crackdown, emphasising the critical role Trading Standards teams play in combating illicit number plates. Trading Standards officers are responsible for enforcing regulations on the manufacture and sale of vehicle registration plates, working to ensure retailers comply with the law. Under UK regulations, all number plate suppliers must be registered with the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and must produce plates that meet the British Standard (BS AU 145e) for reflectivity and legibility, while recording the buyer’s details. Suppliers who flout these rules – for example by selling non-compliant ‘ghost’ plates or failing to keep records – can be fined up to £1,000 and removed from the DVLA’s approved suppliers register.

Recent enforcement efforts underscore how Trading Standards and Police are tackling the ghost plate problem together. In 2024, an investigation by Rochdale Trading Standards uncovered that organised crime groups were using ghost or “stealth” plates to evade ANPR camera detection. This finding prompted a nationwide multi-agency operation – involving the DVLA, the National Trading Standards Intelligence Team, and several Police forces – to target illegal plate makers and users, including roadside checks and inspections of plate manufacturers. That project, which earned Rochdale Trading Standards a national award, exposed the vast scale of the issue and led to a detailed intelligence report on ghost plates to inform further enforcement. CTSI believes such collaborative crackdowns are essential to stop criminals and dangerous drivers from exploiting fake plates.

CTSI Chief Executive John Herriman welcomed Sarah Coombes MP’s proposals and affirmed the Institute’s support for stronger enforcement:

“Illegal ‘ghost’ plates are a menace that allow dangerous drivers and criminals to operate with impunity – this is completely unacceptable. We fully support calls for tougher penalties and proactive enforcement to stamp out the use of fake number plates. We are particularly concerned about the growing link to Organised Crime Groups in the UK.

“Trading Standards teams across the country are on the front line of efforts to disrupt rogue traders, protect consumers from being misled, and defend the interests of legitimate number plate manufacturers who follow the law. Our campaign is about protecting the public, safeguarding honest businesses, and sending a clear message that no one is above the law.”

Councillor Tricia Ayrton, deputy leader of Rochdale Borough Council, said:

“We really welcome calls for tougher action against ‘ghost plates’ as more needs to be done to crack down on those who believe they are above the law in using them.

“We first began uncovering the scale of this criminality more than 18 months ago during joint roadside operations with Greater Manchester Police to track down rogue traders.

“It became worryingly apparent, from our proactive efforts, of how many cars on our roads were going undetected using these plates – with some stopped cars also involved in additional forms of criminal activity, including the possession of counterfeit goods.

“From further investigations, we were able to locate local suppliers of these plates, seize materials and shut down their operations but this issue goes far beyond Rochdale.

“That is why, with thanks to funding received from the British Number Plate Manufacturers Association, we have been able to equip wider police forces, including the West Midlands and London, with camera technology to uncover the magnitude of this national problem and take further action against those using these plates.

“We strongly support these proposals being put forward and would also encourage consideration into the future banning of 3D and 4D number plates, to ensure there becomes no grey area in what is deemed suitable by road users.”

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses.