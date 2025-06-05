CTSI concerned over funeral scams targeting grieving families

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is warning the public about a disturbing scam where criminals exploit the grief of bereaved families by impersonating them online and charging mourners to attend funerals that should be free.

Fraudsters are scanning publicly available funeral notices and creating fake Facebook profiles posing as family members or friends of the deceased. They then contact mourners with bogus links to funeral livestreams – demanding payment – or set up fake donation pages, often on trusted platforms like JustGiving. These scams are not only deceitful but dangerous, with victims often handing over personal information or falling prey to push payment fraud (APP fraud) afterwards.

Online funerals became common during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain popular today as they allow friends and relatives who can’t attend in person to pay their respects. This ongoing practice has become a new target for online scammers.

Katherine Hart, CTSI Lead Officer for Doorstep Crime, said:

“This is a truly despicable scam – targeting people during one of the most emotionally difficult moments of their lives. It’s hard to imagine a more callous form of fraud. What’s particularly upsetting is that victims often feel they can’t report what’s happened for fear of adding further stress to grieving families. That silence is exactly what these criminals are counting on. We need people to stay vigilant, share warnings, and report anything suspicious. No one should feel ashamed for being taken in by such a ruthless trick.”

CTSI’s advice to the public is clear:

You should never be charged to attend a funeral, whether in person or via livestream.

Only donate through official, verified sources – check with the named funeral director or celebrant if unsure.

Never share personal or banking information in response to unsolicited messages.

Be cautious of friend requests or messages from unfamiliar profiles, even if they appear to be mutual friends.

If you’ve shared bank details, contact your bank immediately.

John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, added:

“Scammers are always looking for new ways to manipulate and exploit people, and this is a particularly cruel example. Trading Standards teams across the UK are working tirelessly to raise awareness and protect local communities, but we also need the public’s help to speak out, report concerns and protect others from becoming a victim.”

If you or someone you know has been affected, please contact one of the following:

England & Wales: Action Fraud – www.actionfraud.police.uk

Scotland: Advice Direct Scotland – 0808 164 6000

Northern Ireland: Consumerline – 0300 123 6262

Consumer advice: Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline – 0808 223 1133

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses

www.tradingstandards.uk

The Newsroom on the CTSI website contains lots of examples of scams that are targeting consumers. Visit the Newsroom to find out more.