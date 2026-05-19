CTSI encouraged by new ‘High Street Unit’ but urges Government to act quickly

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes the creation of a High Street Organised Crime Unit, but urges the Home Office to rapidly review enforcement powers, resources, and measures to keep Trading Standards officers safe, to help further clamp down on organised crime on the high street.

The Home Office announcement states that the new ‘Unit’ will see enforcement partners – including Local Authority Trading Standards – embark on a “nationwide crackdown on dodgy shops.”

CTSI’s recent report – Hidden in Plain Sight: Tackling Crime on the UK’s High Streets – sets out the vast and complex criminal networks that use high street shops as a front for serious and organised crime. Such shops sell illegal products - such as tobacco and vapes, or counterfeit goods – and may also commit wider offences, such as money laundering, child sexual exploitation, people smuggling, and modern slavery. The report set out a series of policy recommendations to help empower enforcement agencies to clamp down on “dodgy shops”, including strengthening Closure Order powers and providing more resourcing to the enforcement landscape.

John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said: