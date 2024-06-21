Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
CTSI is proud to be first signatory to sign up to new National Trading Standards Fraud and Scams Victim Charter
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is proud to be the first signatory of the new National Trading Standards (NTS) Scams Team’s ‘Fraud and Scams Victim Charter’. This is another milestone in the work of both CTSI and NTS to support and inform consumers with regards to the scams and frauds they may experience.
The Charter will support victims of frauds and scams; it explains the standard of service that victims of these crimes can expect and from organisations who sign up to the Charter. This includes commitment to not blame or shame victims but to show empathy, understanding and compassion, and reminds us of how we should treat all victims of crime, but with a focus on fraud and scams.
The Charter is being initiated by Friends Against Scams, an initiative of the NTS Scams Team, that aims to help and protect people against scams by empowering them to take a stand against the kinds of fraud that are most rife. Not only do they raise awareness of scams as a consumer issue, but they also inspire consumers to take action; their work is also crafted to dispel assumptions about those people who are victims of fraud and scams, to create a more supportive environment that recognises scams can happen to anyone.
As well as the Friends Against Scams project, the NTS Scams Team helps address mass marketing fraud and disrupt the actions of perpetrators. The team provides valuable guidance on best practice and establishes a centre of excellence to assist local authorities in supporting local victims and taking local enforcement action in their areas.
Louise Baxter MBE, Head of the NTS Scams Team and CTSI Lead Officer for Consumer Advice, Education and Consumer Vulnerability, said: “I am delighted that CTSI are the first to sign the new Fraud and Scams Victim Charter and welcome other organisations to sign up. Current research shows that when people realise, they have become a victim of a fraud or scam, they feel stupid or embarrassed.
“They are not stupid, naive, or greedy – they are victims of a crime. The Charter recognises the impact that fraud and scams can have on victims and requires organisations to have the victims’ best interests as their primary focus without blaming or shaming them.”
John Herriman, CTSI Chief Executive, said: “CTSI is delighted to be the first signatory to this new Victims Charter, helping to support those who have been targeted by a scam or fraud.
“It is vital that we make members of the public aware where they can go to get information, and CTSI is proud to be a united voice with Friends Against Scams on this issue. We are also looking forward to continuing our work with Louise Baxter MBE, our Lead Officer for Consumer Education, Advice and Consumer Vulnerability, to ensure that consumers can expect the best support and information.”
Those wishing to support the campaign can view the “no blame, no shame” campaign on the Friends Against Scams website and socials. After watching the coercive control video and completing Friends Against Scams training, they can request to join the Charter.
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk.
Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2024/ctsi-is-proud-to-be-first-signatory-to-sign-up-to-new-national-trading-standards-fraud-and-scams-victim-charter/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Help us stand up to criminals, CTSI urges next government21/06/2024 13:05:00
Criminals are benefiting while the lives and livelihoods of the public are being put at risk, says Trading Standards.
Energy-efficiency pledges ‘undermined by lack of consumer confidence’18/06/2024 13:10:00
Party manifestos promise investment into a sector mired in confusion and rife with rogue traders.
NEW RESEARCH: Over Two Thirds of UK Beer and Wine Servings are Short Measures24/05/2024 13:10:00
New research published today by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has found that over two thirds (70%) of beer and wine, checked by Trading Standards professionals, is short measured.
General Election brings new opportunities for a renewed investment in Trading Standards23/05/2024 16:35:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement after months of speculation that the next General Election will be held on the 4 July 2024.
CTSI supports CMA call for grocery stores to make accurate pricing a priority and co-badges business guidance materials09/05/2024 12:20:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has called for grocery stores to prioritise accurate pricing for consumers after finding inaccurate pricing in some stores.
New Laws to Protect Consumers from Cyber Criminals come into force in the UK30/04/2024 12:20:00
Consumer protections against hacking and cyber-attacks will come into force today, as all internet connected smart devices will be required by law to meet minimum-security standards.
Enhanced Protection for New Home Buyers29/04/2024 16:10:00
The Approved Code Scheme is pleased to announce that Ark Insurance has successfully passed all the necessary stages and rigorous checks to become the latest Code Sponsor within the scheme. Developing a robust set of code practices, Ark Insurance will help new home developers and builders to enhance customer protection and standards of service to customers purchasing new homes.
Dangerous illegal cosmetic products found to pose serious health risks for consumers25/04/2024 10:05:00
Trading Standards warn public over harmful illegal cosmetic products for sale online.