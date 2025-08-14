CTSI issues warning about dangerous fake ‘Labubu dolls’ flooding UK market

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing an urgent warning about the growing number of counterfeit “Labubu” dolls being sold in the UK. The viral plush toys – quirky fang-toothed “monster elf” figures made popular by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart – have become a global collector’s craze. This popularity has fuelled a surge in fakes, many being sold by third-party sellers via online marketplaces and local shops that are breaking the law.

Trading Standards teams have seized thousands of unsafe counterfeit Labubu dolls in recent weeks. In just one month, over 2,000 were confiscated from 13 retailers in North Tyneside, with further seizures in Greater Manchester, Humberside, North Somerset, and Scotland. Many of these items were discovered after tip-offs from concerned parents.

Counterfeit Labubu dolls are poorly made and unsafe. Many contain small, detachable parts such as eyes, hands, and feet, which present a serious choking hazard to young children. Loose stitching and exposed stuffing further increase the risk of suffocation.

These fakes often breach the UK’s Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011, lacking CE or UKCA safety markings, importer details, and required safety warnings. Without proper safety checks, they may also contain toxic substances such as lead, harmful dyes, or banned plasticisers.

Genuine Pop Mart Labubu dolls have a distinctive elf-like design and include authenticity features such as a holographic POP MART sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart website, and - on newer editions - a subtle UV stamp on one foot. Signs of a fake include overly vibrant colours and an incorrect teeth count, with authentic Labubus having nine. These markers are commonly missing or poorly replicated on counterfeit versions.

Kerry Nicol, External Affairs Manager at CTSI, said:

“These dolls are fast becoming the latest must have craze, which is being amplified by social media influencers promoting and showcasing ‘unboxing’ of the products on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Supply and demand means that legitimate Labubu dolls are almost impossible to find. “Parents understandably want to be able to get their hands on these toys for their children and rightly expect the toys they buy to be safe, but dangerous counterfeits are finding their way into the market, often being sold by third-party sellers on online marketplaces and from shops on the highstreet that have no regard for the safety of their customers. “These fake products bypass the rigorous safety checks and compliance requirements the law demands, meaning they could contain choking hazards, toxic materials, or faulty components that put children at serious risk. Everyone involved in the supply chain – from manufacturers and fulfilment houses to sellers and marketplaces should have a role to play in ensuring unsafe toys never reach the hands of children.”

Christine Heemskerk, CTSI Lead Officer for Product Safety, said:

“Fake dolls are poorly made in unsafe manufacturing premises.. Counterfeiters do not follow safety standards and are unlikely to have good factory controls in place. A fake Labubu doll might contain hazardous chemicals in the plastic which can cause lifetime damage to a child's organs. Small parts such as eyes could easily detach.posing a serious choking hazard for small children. Beware of putting your child at risk by buying cheap unsafe fakes.”

Jerry Burnie, Head of Toy Safety at British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA), said:

“Counterfeit toys are a significant risk as they are unlikely to meet the strict toy safety standards required of the legitimate toy maker. When shopping for branded items we would always recommend researching the toy brand and try to buy from the company directly or through a reputable retailer who you can easily return the product to. If you are buying online, particularly through an online marketplace, then include the name of the toy company in the search and compare the listing against the toy company’s own website.”

CTSI advises consumers to:

Inspect packaging carefully – check for a UKCA or CE mark, and make sure the product lists a UK-based importer or manufacturer. Warnings and usage instructions should be present.

Look for authenticity markers – genuine Pop Mart Labubu dolls feature a holographic sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart website, and (on newer editions) a UV stamp on one foot.

Check the product’s appearance – overly vibrant colours, poor stitching, or the wrong number of teeth (authentic Labubus have nine) are signs of a fake.

Be cautious of “bargains” – counterfeit toys are often cheaper but may carry serious safety risks, including choking hazards and toxic materials.

Buy from reputable retailers and avoid unfamiliar online vendors or third-party sellers on online marketplaces listings.

CTSI is looking at counterfeit goods as part of a wider campaign as the manufacturing and sale of these products is often linked to wider organised crime groups.

If members of the public are concerned or would like advice, they can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 (England and Wales). In Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000, or for Northern Ireland call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.

