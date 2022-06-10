CTSI launches new vision to “help build a fairer world for consumers and business”

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) yesterday launched its new 10-year vision ‘Helping to build a fairer world for consumers and businesses’ that will enable it to better tackle current and future challenges including the way it provides support during the costs of living crisis. The bold and ambitious vision sets out a clear mission for the Institute to "support and reinforce the protection of consumers and to achieve a level playing field for business".

CTSI’s new vision will be driven by four strategic goals:

Leading the profession – the profession will be recognised for the value it adds to all sectors and will be representative of the communities it serves. The Institute will lead an exciting and dynamic profession helping the UK to succeed economically.

Building our voice - CTSI will be a trusted voice, recognised for effective evidence-based policy and campaigns activity that will influence at the local, national and international level and ensure that consumer protection sits at the heart of the national agenda.

Becoming stronger together: By working in partnership, the sectors in which Trading Standards operates will feel the value CTSI adds and look to the Institute for leadership. Trading Standards will add value in Local Government, the Civil Service, Business and Not for Profit sectors.

Delivering tangible change. CTSI will modernise to fully embrace digital and sustainability, as well championing diversity and inclusivity that enhances governance structures and decision making.

CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: "I want to thank everyone who has contributed to help shape this exciting new vision for CTSI. It reaffirms our role as the UK’s only professional membership body for trading standards and will re-energise our commitment to UK consumers and legitimate businesses.

"Trading standards professionals have served the country admirably during what has been perhaps one of the most challenging periods in the profession's 141 history. Our new vision will help us to build on the profession’s many strengths and will act as a catalyst for change to help ensure we, working with partners, are best placed to address some of the many challenging issues we are seeing in society by making positive changes to the consumer protection landscape.”

The new vision document may be found at this link:

https://www.tradingstandards.uk/media/3177631/ctsi_vision_2022.pdf