Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
CTSI launches new vision to “help build a fairer world for consumers and business”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) yesterday launched its new 10-year vision ‘Helping to build a fairer world for consumers and businesses’ that will enable it to better tackle current and future challenges including the way it provides support during the costs of living crisis. The bold and ambitious vision sets out a clear mission for the Institute to "support and reinforce the protection of consumers and to achieve a level playing field for business".
CTSI’s new vision will be driven by four strategic goals:
- Leading the profession – the profession will be recognised for the value it adds to all sectors and will be representative of the communities it serves. The Institute will lead an exciting and dynamic profession helping the UK to succeed economically.
- Building our voice - CTSI will be a trusted voice, recognised for effective evidence-based policy and campaigns activity that will influence at the local, national and international level and ensure that consumer protection sits at the heart of the national agenda.
- Becoming stronger together: By working in partnership, the sectors in which Trading Standards operates will feel the value CTSI adds and look to the Institute for leadership. Trading Standards will add value in Local Government, the Civil Service, Business and Not for Profit sectors.
- Delivering tangible change. CTSI will modernise to fully embrace digital and sustainability, as well championing diversity and inclusivity that enhances governance structures and decision making.
CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: "I want to thank everyone who has contributed to help shape this exciting new vision for CTSI. It reaffirms our role as the UK’s only professional membership body for trading standards and will re-energise our commitment to UK consumers and legitimate businesses.
"Trading standards professionals have served the country admirably during what has been perhaps one of the most challenging periods in the profession's 141 history. Our new vision will help us to build on the profession’s many strengths and will act as a catalyst for change to help ensure we, working with partners, are best placed to address some of the many challenging issues we are seeing in society by making positive changes to the consumer protection landscape.”
The new vision document may be found at this link:
https://www.tradingstandards.uk/media/3177631/ctsi_vision_2022.pdf
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2022/ctsi-launches-new-vision-to-help-build-a-fairer-world-for-consumers-and-business/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Age restricted tobacco sales will “stand or fall” without proper enforcement09/06/2022 15:40:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the Khan Review ‘Making smoking obsolete’, but warned that increasing the age of sale from 18 by one year, every year, will require significant enforcement action to ensure businesses comply. CTSI has also welcomed the proposal to enhance local illicit tobacco enforcement by investing £15M to tackle the illicit market.
“Significant reservations remain” over Government proposals on Imperial Measures03/06/2022 16:06:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has today responded to the formal launch of the UK Government’s consultation on the reintroduction of Imperial Measures.
CTSI urges clarification over “reintroduction of imperial measurements”30/05/2022 14:25:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has today voiced its concern that the UK Government intends to conduct a review to assess opportunities for the reintroduction of imperial measurements.
Queen's Speech notes several key areas for consumer protection13/05/2022 13:48:00
This year's Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, which was for the first time given on Her Majesty's behalf by the Prince of Wales, contained several references to upcoming legislation relevant to consumer protection.
Consumer code scheme now boasts almost 80,000 business members across UK10/05/2022 16:10:00
The Consumer Codes Approval Scheme (CCAS) has today published a new report revealing that the scheme now has almost 80,000 business members and has helped to recover over £3.5m for consumers in 2021, which is a rise of £1.5m or 75% over the previously reported figure (£2m).
UK Government keeps critical service in place for consumers making purchases from abroad21/04/2022 13:33:00
UK consumers will continue to have access to a critical service that provides them redress in the event of a purchase being made abroad going wrong after an announcement that UK Government funding would continue for at least another year.
Increased protections for consumers welcomed but risks are still increasing21/04/2022 09:20:00
Crucial reforms to consumer protection announced by the UK Government have been welcomed by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), but it also warns that consumers are facing increasing levels of risk.
CTSI highlights choking risks to young children14/04/2022 15:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is raising awareness of choking risks from small objects in very young children and babies. They are working with other partners which include the British Toy & Hobby Association (BTHA), the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), and the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), among others, to help prevent unnecessary injury and even death as part a UK Government-sponsored #nilbymouth campaign.
CTSI makes senior appointments to drive modernisation and enhance support for the Trading Standards profession01/04/2022 12:30:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has appointed Riyad Islam and Duncan Stephenson as Director of Finance and Corporate Services and Director of Policy and Public Affairs, respectively.