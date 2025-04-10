Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI launches Race & Equality Committee to continue to drive for equality
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has formally launched its Race and Equality Committee (R&E Committee) to help support and drive an inclusive environment for all. CTSI are delighted to congratulate Karen Tillett in being elected as Chair of the R&E Committee at its inaugural meeting.
The R&E Committee work across CTSI providing strategic and governance, direction, scrutiny, accountability, and oversight on all matters of equity, equality, diversity and inclusion. This is an important journey for the Institute as we seek to ensure we represent the communities we serve.
The R&E Committee will scrutinise and approve CTSI’s annual EDI Action Plan, and CTSI will have a duty to consult the R&E Committee on its policies, practices, events, and decision-making processes to ensure fairness. Sections and Branches are encouraged to seek advice and support from the R&E Committee as needed.
As part of CTSI’s continued push for diversity and inclusion, EDI Networks will be established to bring together members with an interest in a specific protected characteristic or aspect of EDI.
The new Committee builds on the former CTSI Race and Equalities Working Group, founded by Tendy Lindsay and recently chaired by Lewis Collantine, that has done excellent work in championing matters relating EDI at CTSI. The Race and Equalities Working Group will transition into the R&E Committee to continue its commitment to EDI matters. For example, CTSI has successfully completed the Inclusive Employers Standard Foundation, which is a robust evidence-based gap analysis run by Inclusive Employers. It shows we are committed to EDI as an Institute, as well as highlighting areas for us to focus on in the future which the new Committee will now oversee.
Karen Tillett, Chair of the new R&E Committee, said: "I am delighted to have been elected as the first Chair of the newly formed R&E Committee. I would like to thank those who worked as part of CTSI's Race and Equalities Working Group for driving EDI matters within CTSI. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the R&E Committee to continue this important work."
Notes to editors:
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk · Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
R&E Committee
- Meetings will be held at least every two months, with the Chair or Vice Chair able to arrange exceptional meetings to discuss urgent matters or to convene working groups. A quorum of 50% of members is required for Committee meetings and votes.
- The R&E Committee will consist of a Chair, Vice Chair, Immediate Past Chair, Committee Council Member, Committee Deputy Council Member, Country and Regional Representatives, Section Representatives, CTSI HR & EDI Manager, and CTSI Exec representative. The Chair and Vice Chair will serve for a period of 12 months for a maximum of three consecutive years. Other members will be elected every two years with no restriction on the length of service.
Inclusive Employers
- The Inclusive Employer Standard (IES) is Inclusive Employers’ globally-recognised workplace accreditation and benchmarking tool for inclusion and diversity.
- Find out more: https://www.inclusiveemployers.co.uk/explore-our-services/ies/
