Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
CTSI makes senior appointments to drive modernisation and enhance support for the Trading Standards profession
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has appointed Riyad Islam and Duncan Stephenson as Director of Finance and Corporate Services and Director of Policy and Public Affairs, respectively.
Riyad is a Chartered Management Accountant with both private and third sector experience. Riyad joins CTSI after 12 years as Director of Finance and Resources at St Clare Hospice in West Essex, where he contributed to considerable organisational growth and development. Before this role, he worked for Barnardo's children's charity. Riyad held various senior finance positions in the City before moving to the not-for-profit sector.
In 2017, Riyad was admitted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants after successfully demonstrating significant strategic-level experience during his career.
Duncan has extensive experience in senior policy and public affairs roles over 20 years. Most recently, Duncan was Director of External Affairs, and Deputy CEO, at the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH). At RSPH, Duncan successfully repositioned and raised the charity's profile by creating several award-winning policy reports and campaigns. Before RSPH, Duncan has held senior public affairs and campaigning roles at the YMCA, the Care Quality Commission, and Unilever UK.
Duncan will become Director of Policy and Public Affairs at CTSI on April 19, while Riyad enters his role as Director of Finance and Corporate Services on June 6.
CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: "Riyad and Duncan join us at an exciting time for the Institute. The role of CTSI in supporting the trading standards profession has never been more critical as we see rising risks for consumers in an increasingly turbulent world. These appointments will enhance our support for the profession and drive modernisation across the Institute."
Duncan Stephenson said: "I'm excited to be joining CTSI at a time of significant change both for the organisation and the trading standards profession it represents.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to help lead our work to build the voice and profile of the trading standards profession across Government and wider society. Trading standards is at the heart of the UK's consumer protection system, and its role is needed now more than ever, particularly at a time when consumers are facing rising costs and unprecedented challenges.
"I relish the challenge and look forward to meeting CTSI members in-person at this year's CTSI Conference in Bristol in June."
Riyad Islam said: "I am delighted to join CTSI and help it achieve its goals for growth, which will prove crucial for improving its ability to effect change and protect consumers across the United Kingdom.
"I am proud to play a key role at an ambitious organisation that puts the public's welfare at its heart and seeks to develop a fair and level playing field for businesses, aiding consumer confidence and economic recovery."
Editor’s note: Pictures of Riyad Islam and Duncan Stephenson are attached to this release.
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
CTSI is a training and membership organisation that has represented the interests of the Trading Standards profession since 1881 nationally and internationally. We aim to raise the profile of the profession while working towards fairer, better informed and safer consumer and business communities. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services in local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk, 01268 582240
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2022/ctsi-makes-senior-appointments-to-drive-modernisation-and-enhance-support-for-the-trading-standards-profession
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI urges consumers to watch out for online scams on World Consumer Rights Day16/03/2022 11:25:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) urges UK consumers to be on the lookout for scams as it supports World Consumer Rights day, which this year focuses on Building Fair Digital Finance. Consumers International report that the UK has been branded ‘bank scam capital of the world’.
New guide launched for green energy installation businesses08/03/2022 14:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is launching a new, free expert guide for green energy installation businesses through its Business Companion platform.
Newly approved help for tenants in dispute with landlords over tenancy deposits03/03/2022 16:20:00
Feeling hard-done-by? Haven’t been able to get your tenancy deposit back after the end of your rental? Don’t know where to turn for help? If the answer to these questions is yes, then help is at hand.
CTSI provides oral evidence to Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee01/03/2022 14:20:00
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Chair of the Board, Steve Ruddy, provided oral evidence to a Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee meeting, which discussed post-pandemic economic growth covering state aid and post-Brexit competition policy.
Trading standards body urges caution on reintroduction of imperial markings25/02/2022 12:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has urged caution and no rushed decisions concerning the UK Government's announcement that it intends to study the economic impacts of reintroducing imperial markings.
Trading Standards highlight risks from disposable vaping products in Scotland22/02/2022 15:10:00
A comprehensive examination of the market in Scotland for single use, or disposable, vaping products was carried out during October to December 2021, and found a wide range of non-compliant devices, with both safety and health risks.
Trading Standards: Cost of living crisis will greatly expand consumer vulnerability22/02/2022 13:18:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) warns that the cost of living crisis will greatly expand consumer vulnerability and that the UK urgently needs a more effective strategy to protect consumers.
CTSI Scottish Branch welcomes MSP's warning about unsustainability of trading standards profession21/02/2022 14:10:00
The Scottish Branch of the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes Scottish Parliament Member Fiona Hyslop's calls for more funding for Trading Standards.