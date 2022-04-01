CTSI makes senior appointments to drive modernisation and enhance support for the Trading Standards profession

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has appointed Riyad Islam and Duncan Stephenson as Director of Finance and Corporate Services and Director of Policy and Public Affairs, respectively.

Riyad is a Chartered Management Accountant with both private and third sector experience. Riyad joins CTSI after 12 years as Director of Finance and Resources at St Clare Hospice in West Essex, where he contributed to considerable organisational growth and development. Before this role, he worked for Barnardo's children's charity. Riyad held various senior finance positions in the City before moving to the not-for-profit sector.

In 2017, Riyad was admitted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants after successfully demonstrating significant strategic-level experience during his career.

Duncan has extensive experience in senior policy and public affairs roles over 20 years. Most recently, Duncan was Director of External Affairs, and Deputy CEO, at the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH). At RSPH, Duncan successfully repositioned and raised the charity's profile by creating several award-winning policy reports and campaigns. Before RSPH, Duncan has held senior public affairs and campaigning roles at the YMCA, the Care Quality Commission, and Unilever UK.

Duncan will become Director of Policy and Public Affairs at CTSI on April 19, while Riyad enters his role as Director of Finance and Corporate Services on June 6.

CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: "Riyad and Duncan join us at an exciting time for the Institute. The role of CTSI in supporting the trading standards profession has never been more critical as we see rising risks for consumers in an increasingly turbulent world. These appointments will enhance our support for the profession and drive modernisation across the Institute."

Duncan Stephenson said: "I'm excited to be joining CTSI at a time of significant change both for the organisation and the trading standards profession it represents.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to help lead our work to build the voice and profile of the trading standards profession across Government and wider society. Trading standards is at the heart of the UK's consumer protection system, and its role is needed now more than ever, particularly at a time when consumers are facing rising costs and unprecedented challenges.

"I relish the challenge and look forward to meeting CTSI members in-person at this year's CTSI Conference in Bristol in June."

Riyad Islam said: "I am delighted to join CTSI and help it achieve its goals for growth, which will prove crucial for improving its ability to effect change and protect consumers across the United Kingdom.

"I am proud to play a key role at an ambitious organisation that puts the public's welfare at its heart and seeks to develop a fair and level playing field for businesses, aiding consumer confidence and economic recovery."

