CTSI provides oral evidence to Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Chair of the Board, Steve Ruddy, provided oral evidence to a Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee meeting, which discussed post-pandemic economic growth covering state aid and post-Brexit competition policy.

The session covered a wide range of consumer issues, including the state of consumer rights awareness, the impact of regulations on business, and the work of trading standards services over the past decade in a challenging budgetary environment.

Others providing oral evidence were Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy and Chief Economist at Which?; Matthew Upton, Director of Policy, Citizens Advice, and Matthew Vickers, CEO and Chief Ombudsman, Ombudsman Services.

CTSI Chair of the Board, Steve Ruddy, said:

"It was a pleasure to speak to the committee about core consumer protection issues including the importance of improving consumer rights awareness for both businesses and consumers, along with highlighting the key role of local trading standards services in achieving consumer protection results during a decade of deep budgetary cuts. "I had the opportunity to make it clear that consumer protection is fundamental for a strong economy and discussed the crucial work of the UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC) and its importance as a mechanism for UK consumers to pursue international disputes."

CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said:

"This was an excellent opportunity for us to relay the core concerns of trading standards in the current environment, and I thank Steve for ably sharing CTSI's insights with the committee. "CTSI will continue to provide its views, research and analysis to the UK Government as we play our role in helping to develop and enhance the UK's consumer protection system."

A recording of the session may be found at this link.

