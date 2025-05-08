Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI responds to the latest Which? research into overstretched trading standards teams
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) responds to the latest Which? research into overstretched trading standards teams
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said:
“CTSI welcomes the latest research from Which? and strongly supports their call for greater investment in Trading Standards services. This report echoes what CTSI and our members have been highlighting for many years – most recently in our manifesto and a series of policy recommendations to government.
“An effective, well-resourced Trading Standards system is vital to safeguard consumers from scams, fake goods, and unsafe products, while also protecting law-abiding businesses from unfair competition. Like Which?, many of our partners have identified growing risks in this area, and without sufficient enforcement capacity, the situation will only worsen.
“Local, place-based regulation – with skilled officers on the ground – is essential to detecting issues early, responding effectively, and maintaining trust in the marketplace. While funding is crucial, we are also committed to exploring new models of working, such as the commissioning of services. This approach has already shown impact through recent national work on vaping enforcement.
“We welcome the renewed focus this report brings and stand ready to work with government and partners to rebuild a Trading Standards service that meets the scale of the challenges ahead.”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses.
