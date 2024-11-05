Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill that has been introduced to Parliament today (Tuesday 5 November 2024).
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said:
“The Trading Standards profession very much welcomes the introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill and the increase in age of sale for all tobacco products. We stand ready to support businesses to understand their obligations, as well as being prepared to take action against businesses that flaunt them.
“CTSI has, with key partners, been instrumental in raising awareness of youth vaping and calling for measures to reduce the attractiveness and availability of vaping products to children. We are therefore very pleased to see proposals in the Bill to introduce a licensing scheme and to consult on other appropriate measures that will help ensure a reduction in youth vaping
“We feel the need to stress once again that enforcement of all these measures will be enabled by proper resourcing of local Trading Standards Services and we look forward to seeing Government’s proposals on this as the Bill passes through parliament.”
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2024/ctsi-responds-to-the-tobacco-and-vapes-bill/
