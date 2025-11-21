Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI response to Which? report into recalled products found on online marketplaces
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said “It’s unacceptable that illegal and potentially life-threatening products are still being sold on online marketplaces, as highlighted by Which? today.”
“The UK has a robust product recall regime in place, but disappointingly online marketplaces are hiding behind their third-party sellers when it comes to being accountable for the safety of the products they sell to consumers via their virtual shop windows.
“CTSI has consistently called for online marketplaces to be legally obligated to ensure the products sold on their platforms comply with legal requirements – to both safeguard consumers and protect law-abiding businesses from being unfairly disadvantaged for upholding the law.
“I therefore urge the Government to expedite the introduction of robust secondary legislation, under the Product Regulation and Metrology Act, to ensure that the products sold on online marketplaces are safe and risk free for consumers, and that the marketplaces themselves are held accountable for gambling with the safety of the public on our UK shores.”
