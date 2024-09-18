Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
CTSI statement: Approved Codes are vital to ensuring consumer protection in home-building sector
The UK’s home-building landscape can be complex and confusing for consumers and businesses, with several approval and redress schemes operating in the sector. Nevertheless, the industry sits on a foundation of robust and independent consumer protection, says the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI). This is important as the new Government looks to increase home-building targets in response to consumer needs.
Central to that foundation is the Government-backed Approved Code Scheme, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving standards.
Membership of the Approved Code Scheme demonstrates a commitment to customer service and the highest industry standards – and the Scheme already covers around 10,000 building firms.
Consumer protection comes in the form of rigorous vetting and independent certification by sponsors of the Approved Code Scheme. These sponsors also provide consumers with peace of mind by investigating complaints and offering Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services if problems arise.
The vast majority of builders are already signed up to the Approved Code Scheme through sponsors including the Consumer Code for Home Builders, the Consumer Code for New Homes, ICW, Ark Insurance Group Ltd, ABC+ Warranty Consumer Code and Advantage Home Construction Insurance as part of their obligation to provide warranty cover. In addition, AEDIS Warranties Ltd, Build Warranty, Compariqo and the New Homes Quality Board have achieved Stage 1 approval and are now working towards full approval.
Whilst there have been discussions in the sector about the opportunity for a single Code for home builders this has not been progressed, and the existing Code sponsors provide a comprehensive solution that fully protects consumers. There is no obligation on developers to move from their current Code Sponsor.
CTSI administers the Government-backed Approved Code Scheme for endorsing Codes of Practice on behalf of the Consumer Codes Approval Board (CCAB), which is completely independent of business. CTSI can therefore reassure businesses and consumers that Approved Codes are a tried, tested and trusted means of driving up standards and safeguarding homebuyers.
With more than 45,000 members across eight different sectors, including home-building, the Approved Code Scheme has demonstrated its effectiveness by safeguarding more than £155bn in consumer spending and helped to recover more than £2.2m for consumers in the past year.
John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said: “Crucial to the Government’s plans to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years will be independent vetting of home-builders. The Approved Code Scheme was originally set up by the Labour Government and the Office of Fair Trading in 2001, and is now operated by CTSI.
“To ensure that high quality and honest building and sales practices are at the heart of new housing development, it is important that there is independent oversight free from the interests of industry. There must also be absolute transparency and clarity for buyers and builders alike about how this can be achieved and what protections are already in place.
“A new home is one of the biggest purchases that a consumer will make in their lifetime; it is vital that home buyers are provided with assurance that the businesses they deal with have customer service at their heart, that they know how to identify legitimate businesses, and that they have access to redress when things go wrong. It is also vital that businesses can demonstrate their compliance and best practice credentials through membership of the Approved Code Scheme.”
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2024/ctsi-statement-approved-codes-are-vital-to-ensuring-consumer-protection-in-home-building-sector/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI Statement: Oasis concert tickets and concerns over possible misleading pricing practices03/09/2024 10:20:00
CTSI Statement: Oasis concert tickets and concerns over possible misleading pricing practices (02 September 2024).
Hannah Jacobs’ death shows there is no room for complacency on allergens23/08/2024 16:20:00
Businesses must take the time to understand needs of customers with allergies, says Trading Standards body
Loyalty pricing schemes must not be misleading, says Trading Standards23/08/2024 15:20:00
Pricing promotions and ‘loyalty offers’ must not mislead shoppers, say consumer protection experts
CTSI and LTS respond to US product safety ruling02/08/2024 14:20:00
American product safety ruling reignites Trading Standards warning to UK consumers about the safety of products sold online.
American product safety ruling reignites Trading Standards warning to UK consumers about the safety of products sold online01/08/2024 16:35:00
Stark warning issued from Trading Standards in the wake of the ruling made in America by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for Amazon to recall over 400,000 products sold on its platform due to serious safety risks, including death and electrocution. The CPSC has ruled that the online marketplace should be responsible for the safety of the products sold from third-party sellers.
Trading Standards issue stark warning to consumers about product safety29/07/2024 10:20:00
Trading Standards Officers in London are now so concerned about the safety of products like toys and electrical items being sold by online platforms that they are issuing a stark warning – don’t take the risk, think extremely carefully before buying from platforms.
Trading Standards body calls for windfall tax on online marketplaces28/06/2024 11:10:00
National Inquiry highlights the need for the next government to boost consumer protection funding, reform online selling laws and tighten the UK’s supply chains.
‘Absolute chaos’ in food security presents high risk to consumers26/06/2024 09:15:00
The next government must prioritise food safety, says expert who investigated horse meat scandal.