CTSI statement: response to Which? findings released today that spotlights the listing of unsafe goods on online marketplaces

A statement from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute regarding the Which? findings released today that spotlights the listing of unsafe products on online marketplaces.

John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “The findings released today by Which? are another stark reminder that online marketplaces are not putting in place tight enough measures to ensure that dangerous products are kept off their platforms.

CTSI has for many years highlighted concerns with Government departments that outdated product safety legislation means online marketplaces and other platforms have no legal obligation to ensure products supplied by third-party sellers through their platforms comply with legal requirements and are safe for consumers.

The measures called for in our recent report ‘Mind the Gap Between the Chain and the Platform’ are the result of hours of evidence-gathering and input from businesses, regulators, enforcers, charities and other experts from a wide range of disciplines. The fact that they all share concerns about the state of play for online marketplaces and the levels of risk facing the public should be of real concern to the new Government.

The release of the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill is a step in the right direction, but any new secondary legislation that is introduced must unquestionably place responsibility on the online marketplaces to ensure that the products sold on their platforms are safe. CTSI looks forward to working with the Office for Products Safety and Standards to ensure that any new measures are robust and fit for purpose in this modern day digital world.”

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses.

www.tradingstandards.uk

Please contact the CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk or 07496 254934 with any queries or to request a spokesperson.