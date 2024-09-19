Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
CTSI statement: response to Which? findings released today that spotlights the listing of unsafe goods on online marketplaces
A statement from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute regarding the Which? findings released today that spotlights the listing of unsafe products on online marketplaces.
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “The findings released today by Which? are another stark reminder that online marketplaces are not putting in place tight enough measures to ensure that dangerous products are kept off their platforms.
CTSI has for many years highlighted concerns with Government departments that outdated product safety legislation means online marketplaces and other platforms have no legal obligation to ensure products supplied by third-party sellers through their platforms comply with legal requirements and are safe for consumers.
The measures called for in our recent report ‘Mind the Gap Between the Chain and the Platform’ are the result of hours of evidence-gathering and input from businesses, regulators, enforcers, charities and other experts from a wide range of disciplines. The fact that they all share concerns about the state of play for online marketplaces and the levels of risk facing the public should be of real concern to the new Government.
The release of the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill is a step in the right direction, but any new secondary legislation that is introduced must unquestionably place responsibility on the online marketplaces to ensure that the products sold on their platforms are safe. CTSI looks forward to working with the Office for Products Safety and Standards to ensure that any new measures are robust and fit for purpose in this modern day digital world.”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses.
Please contact the CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk or 07496 254934 with any queries or to request a spokesperson.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2024/ctsi-statement-response-to-which-findings-released-today-that-spotlights-the-listing-of-unsafe-goods-on-online-marketplaces/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI statement: Approved Codes are vital to ensuring consumer protection in home-building sector18/09/2024 15:15:00
The UK’s home-building landscape can be complex and confusing for consumers and businesses, with several approval and redress schemes operating in the sector. Nevertheless, the industry sits on a foundation of robust and independent consumer protection, says the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI). This is important as the new Government looks to increase home-building targets in response to consumer needs.
CTSI Statement: Oasis concert tickets and concerns over possible misleading pricing practices03/09/2024 10:20:00
CTSI Statement: Oasis concert tickets and concerns over possible misleading pricing practices (02 September 2024).
Hannah Jacobs’ death shows there is no room for complacency on allergens23/08/2024 16:20:00
Businesses must take the time to understand needs of customers with allergies, says Trading Standards body
Loyalty pricing schemes must not be misleading, says Trading Standards23/08/2024 15:20:00
Pricing promotions and ‘loyalty offers’ must not mislead shoppers, say consumer protection experts
CTSI and LTS respond to US product safety ruling02/08/2024 14:20:00
American product safety ruling reignites Trading Standards warning to UK consumers about the safety of products sold online.
American product safety ruling reignites Trading Standards warning to UK consumers about the safety of products sold online01/08/2024 16:35:00
Stark warning issued from Trading Standards in the wake of the ruling made in America by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for Amazon to recall over 400,000 products sold on its platform due to serious safety risks, including death and electrocution. The CPSC has ruled that the online marketplace should be responsible for the safety of the products sold from third-party sellers.
Trading Standards issue stark warning to consumers about product safety29/07/2024 10:20:00
Trading Standards Officers in London are now so concerned about the safety of products like toys and electrical items being sold by online platforms that they are issuing a stark warning – don’t take the risk, think extremely carefully before buying from platforms.
Trading Standards body calls for windfall tax on online marketplaces28/06/2024 11:10:00
National Inquiry highlights the need for the next government to boost consumer protection funding, reform online selling laws and tighten the UK’s supply chains.