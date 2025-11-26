CTSI urges forthcoming budget to include commitment to tackle organised crime

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is calling for an urgent injection of funding from Government in the forthcoming budget to tackle serious and organised crime, and support enforcement agencies, including Trading Standards. The Institute is concerned that the scale of organised crime on Britain’s High Streets is impacting the UK’s level playing field for business and could jeopardise the Government’s future ambitions to grow the economy.

CTSI is calling for additional funding in the forthcoming budget, and has also set out a series of policy calls for Government to address the issues around organised crime, including:

Providing long-term, sustainable funding for proven multi-agency initiatives to disrupt SOC, such as “Clear, Hold, Build” and Op Machinize

Strengthening enforcement powers, such as permitting permanent closure of persistently offending shops

Improving intelligence sharing between partner agencies

The threat posed by organised crime is undercutting legitimate businesses and depriving the Exchequer of much needed tax receipts to help fund public services. Such is the risk that SOC poses to the public and legitimate businesses, that the Trading Standards profession has identified organised criminality on UK High Streets as their number one threat.

John Herriman, Chief Executive at CTSI, recently said:

“Serious and organised crime is a persistent blight on our high streets and communities up and down the country. Our Trading Standards profession has highlighted the issue as the most serious threat to the legitimate businesses and consumers they protect. Such criminals do not care about the harm they cause, so long as they make a profit.” “Given the Government’s commitment to economic growth, we are concerned that the growth in organised criminality is undercutting law abiding business and depriving the Exchequer of much needed funding to support public services. Enforcement agencies, involved in disrupting organised criminality, including the police, National Crime Agency and Trading Standards need greater resources to address the threat posed to UK consumers and law-abiding businesses.

A recent spotlight on the issue of shop “fronts” has highlighted the scale of organised criminality on UK high streets, involving complex networks of distribution, storage, and retail of illegal goods in high street shops. Such “fronts” are becoming an increasing issue for the UK’s Trading Standards workforce and are a scourge of the high street, sometimes used as a front for serious and organised crime activities such as Modern Day Slavery and human trafficking, distribution of weapons and drugs, money laundering, and the sale and supply of illegal and unsafe products such as counterfeit goods and illegal vapes and tobacco, to fund criminal lifestyles and other criminal activities.”

To empower Trading Standards to play a supporting role in disrupting SOC, CTSI is calling on urgent Government action to:

Invest in enforcement agencies

Provide long-term, sustainable funding for proven multi-agency initiatives to disrupt SOC, such as “Clear, Hold, Build” and Op Machinize

Support regional multi-agency SOC Tasking Groups to better combine and target resources

Make additional investment in Trading Standards services, including a dedicated funded apprenticeship pathways across all 4 nations of the UK to safeguard the future of the profession

Significant investment in partner agencies who play a leading role in disrupting SOC – such as the NCA, police and Border Force

Empower enforcement agencies

Addressing eye-watering costs of storing seized goods by providing clear, legal certainty that keeping samples of illegal goods from seizures (rather than whole consignments) is sufficient for judicial processes and challenges

Give LATS the power to require identification for the purposes of investigating a suspected offence

Provide LATS with a direct phoneline to Immigration Services to more effectively address nationality / right to work queries

Support an increase in the number of Accredited Financial Investigators in LATS

Consider a mandatory licensing scheme for home-improvement trades to protect consumers and legitimate traders from the harm caused by fraudsters, doorstep criminals and rogue traders operating in this sector

Amend the scope of Criminal Behaviour Orders to allow them to be explicitly placed on those whose behaviour caused or may cause harm to the local community

Empower LATS in England and Wales by strengthening Closure Orders: Give all Local Authorities explicit powers to issue Closure Orders Increase the maximum duration of Closure Orders to twelve months, with an option of permanent closure for the very worst, persistent offenders Allow simultaneous Closure Orders on multiple premises that have an evidenced link (e.g. the same shop employees, or the same landlord who is aware of the illegal activity at their premises)

Empower LATS in Scotland by: Bringing Scotland in line with the rest of the UK by amending the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) to include “accredited financial investigators” to the definition of “appropriate officer”, and introduce incentivisation Address the legislative gap in tackling anti-social behaviour by providing Scottish LATS with the power to issue Closure Orders, as can be done in England and Wales



Improve intelligence sharing