CTSI warns motorists to be on their guard about increase in car parking scams

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) warns consumers this week that parking charge scam messages are becoming more common, with many being reported recently across the UK. These text messages tell consumers that they have an outstanding parking charge, and sometimes threaten that if they do not pay it in time, they will be banned from driving or be taken to court.

The messages include a link to a very convincing copycat Government website complete with accurate fonts, branding and logos, but any payments made end up with the fraudsters. Often, there are three successive messages: a first message informing the consumer of the fake parking charge, another telling them they must pay, and a third message threatening them with legal action or a driving ban if they do not pay.

This week marks Scams Awareness Week in the UK, where CTSI, Citizens Advice and other organisations draw public attention to scams as part of an ongoing Consumer Protection Partnership. The Scams Awareness campaign aims to reduce stigma around becoming victim of a fraud or scam and encourages people to report these crimes and seek help; it also aims to raise awareness of where consumers can seek advice or help if they are targeted by a scam. As part of this, CTSI seeks to bring public attention to parking fine and QR code scams, which are on the rise.

The links included in the parking fine text messages are often hosted by a QR code generating website meaning people are also at risk from automatic, recurring payments being set up on their accounts when trying to pay what they believe to be a parking fine. QR code scams often sign people up for subscription payments without their consent, while the links can take people to websites that do the same thing. As well as being aware of links to fake websites, it is also important that consumers know never to scan unknown QR codes.

If you receive a text message informing you of a parking fine, be aware of the following:

• Local authorities will never text you about parking fines

• All real parking fines contains details on the back of how to pay or appeal

• Never visit links that you receive via text from unknown numbers

• Never scan QR codes that you receive from unknown sources

• Any scam text should be forwarded to the number 7726

• You can get consumer advice applying to England and Wales from Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133

• You can get consumer advice applying to Northern Ireland at Consumerline by ringing 0300 123 6262

• You can get consumer advice and report a scam in Scotland by using the Consumer Advice Scotland website or calling 0808 164 6000

Tim Day, CTSI Lead Officer for Doorstep Crime, Scams and Consumer Vulnerability, said:

“Anyone receiving an official looking text message about parking fines should give themselves time to think before responding. All legitimate parking fines will contain full details of where and when the parking infringement took place, how to pay and the parking charge appeals process. Never click on weblinks or respond to text messages about parking fines.”

Katherine Hart, CTSI Lead Officer for Doorstep Crime, Scams and Consumer Vulnerability, said:

“Consumers should be very wary of any links that they receive from unknown numbers or email addresses, including these latest parking scam messages. There has been a real rise in these types of scams in the last six months, and we are urging consumers to be on the lookout and seek advice should they receive a suspicious message.”

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

