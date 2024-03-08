CTSI welcomes CIEH as new partner for Annual Conference 2024

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is delighted to announce that the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) will be partnering with CTSI on the second half of the CTSI Annual Conference.

Now in its 140th year, the CTSI Annual Conference is the UK’s leading training and networking event for those working in Trading Standards, regulatory affairs, and consumer protection. The CTSI Conference takes place in Leeds between 18-20 June at The Royal Armouries Museum, and this year the theme is “Facing the Future”. The Conference will include keynote sessions focussed on AI and emerging digital technologies, Net Zero and the Digital Markets Competition and Consumer Bill. There will also be sessions on a wide range of topical issues in Trading Standards including product safety, legal metrology, IP and food standards. Confirmed speakers for CTSI’s Annual Conference already include:

Professor Chris Elliott, Queen’s University, Belfast

Matt Gantley, Chief Executive, UKAS

Kevin Hollinrake MP, Minister for Business, Small Markets and Enterprise

Professor Christina Riefa, University of Reading

As part of the partnership with CTSI, CIEH will be inviting a number of their members to join the Conference on the afternoon of day 2 and for day 3, where there will be a number of joint sessions on issues including food, housing, workforce, regulatory leadership and Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

CTSI Chair James Munro M/FCTSI welcomed the news:

“We are delighted that colleagues in Environmental Health will be joining us at this year’s CTSI Annual Conference in Leeds. We have worked together with CIEH in many areas including the Year Ahead conference and in supporting CTSI campaigns such as our recent Safeguarding Our Standards campaign. Up and down the country Trading Standards and Environmental Health collaborate in a number of areas and both our professions are grappling with many similar issues particularly in relation to significant workforce challenges. We are already working together in areas such as developing apprenticeships, supporting regulatory leadership and in achieving tangible change in important matters such as EDI.

"CTSI’s Annual Conference provides an unrivalled opportunity for professionals from both Trading Standards and Environmental Health to come together to share learning and best practice, and celebrate success, as well as unrivalled opportunities to add to CPPD and network with over 45 different sessions over 3 days. We are very much looking forward to our gathering at CTSI’s Annual Conference to help us better understand how both our professions can deal with some of our future challenges together.”

Louise Hosking, Executive Director of Environmental Health at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, said:

“Having worked with CTSI for several years we are thrilled to have been invited to join the CTSI Annual Conference for 2024. Building strong partnerships is a core value of ours and we are delighted to support the CTSI Conference and bring the two professions together to learn, develop and network in person.

"We are excited to build upon the success of previous joint CTSI CIEH Year Ahead Conferences and offer this free in-person CPD opportunity to our members. We look forward to bringing the professions together to learn from one another and tackle the key issues both professions are facing.”

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses.

CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.

Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH):

CIEH is the professional voice for environmental health representing over 7,000 members working in the public, private and non-profit sectors. Building on its rich heritage, CIEH ensures the highest standards of professional competence in its members, in the belief that through environmental health action people's health can be improved.

Environmental health has an important and unique contribution to make to improving public health and reducing health inequalities. CIEH campaigns to ensure that government policy addresses the needs of communities and business in achieving and maintaining improvements to our environment and our health.

For more information visit www.cieh.org and follow CIEH on Twitter @The_CIEH.