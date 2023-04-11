CTSI welcomes Government proposals to tackle challenges around vaping

CTSI very much welcomes proposals expected to be announced from the Department of Health and Social Care, which are aimed at tackling issues around the sale and supply of vapes, and are pleased to see measures aimed at supporting Trading Standards enforcement activities. Vaping is acknowledged as an important tool for quitting smoking but right now there are also significant concerns about the illegal sale of vales to those under 18, as well as the alarming increase in harmful non-compliant vapes on sale in shops. These are issues the vaping industry has not itself been able to address, resulting in Trading Standards teams having to work harder to protect the public, especially young people.

The scale of these challenges has been particularly pronounced for Trading Standards teams as vapes are just one of many different issues Trading Standards are responsible. After a decade of funding cuts the commitment of additional resources will help us build back capacity to address these issues in England, although we need a longer term sustainable solution to ensure communities across the whole of the UK are properly protected from this and other risks.

We also welcome the proposed evidence review into the measures which could effectively prevent children from vaping, and would support measures such as a tightening up of where such products are positioned in shops as well as a review into the marketing and branding of vape products.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses.

