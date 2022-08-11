Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
CTSI welcomes Which? investigation revealing scale of online weapons sales
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes the publication of findings from an investigation by consumer brand Which? into illegal weapons sales on online platforms including Amazon, eBay, Wish, and AliExpress.
Which? found a range of illegal swords, knives, and knuckle dusters, alongside friction lock batons used by police forces. Several marketplace sellers disguised their illicit listings. For example, illegal batons were listed as "bătõň" or only used the word baton in the artwork, escaping the site's banned keyword detection. A Karambit, a dangerous claw-like knife, was listed on one site for just £1.79, while a knuckle duster, deceptively advertised as a "self-defence ring", was listed for just 49p.
Amazon and eBay notified Which? that they have since removed all the illegal listings referred to them, while Wish is currently undertaking their removal. Amazon said it would take "appropriate enforcement" against the baton sellers, eBay said it was investigating why the items were not blocked to UK buyers, and Wish said it was "exploring remedial action against any offending merchants."
These findings reinforce the need for online marketplaces and trading standards departments across the country to continually enhance their collaboration with one another. The globalised nature of this issue, with many manufacturers and sellers based outside the UK, underpins the need for greater international cooperation to bring illicit sellers to justice.
While additional funding has been made available to support local Trading Standards teams, this money is not ringfenced, so it is unclear whether the cash is being used for what it was originally designated. After a decade of cuts to trading standards budgets of up to 50%, the consumer protection landscape is increasingly precarious which is a major issue right now given the globalised and complex consumer marketplace. It is important that we see funding ringfenced so that consumer protection work can be budgeted with greater certainty over a longer period, creating better outcomes for consumers and law-abiding businesses.
Trading standards professionals, alongside our key stakeholders in business, play a vital role in protecting the public from access to dangerous products whilst promoting a confident consumer base key for economic recovery.
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not-for-profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and businesses. tradingstandards.uk
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2022/ctsi-welcomes-which-investigation-revealing-scale-of-online-weapons-sales/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI welcomes Which? investigation revealing scale of online weapons sales11/08/2022 12:16:17
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes the publication of findings from an investigation by consumer brand Which? into illegal weapons sales on online platforms including Amazon, eBay, Wish, and AliExpress.
Surge in online travel agency complaints “a huge contractual mess”, says UKICC10/08/2022 14:20:00
A massive increase in complaints about online travel agency activities, saw an 83% rise year-on-year in the first three months of 2022. This brought consumer issues to light in what the UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC) refers to as a “huge contractual mess” within the online travel industry.
Popular Allergen Awareness Resource accessible in more languages15/07/2022 15:38:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) in partnership with Trading Standards Wales and the Greater Gwent Food Group has announced several new translations of the popular “Allergen Awareness Resources”.
Over 40 million targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis bites15/07/2022 14:43:00
Millions more people have been targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, new research by Citizens Advice has found.
Popular Allergen Awareness Resource accessible in more languages15/06/2022 13:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) in partnership with Trading Standards Wales and the Greater Gwent Food Group has announced a number of new translations of the popular ‘Allergen Awareness Resources’.
Over 40 million targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis bites15/06/2022 09:10:00
Millions more people have been targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, new research by Citizens Advice has found. More than three quarters of UK adults said they have been targeted by a scammer this year - a 14% increase compared to this time last year.
CTSI launches new vision to “help build a fairer world for consumers and business”10/06/2022 09:25:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) yesterday launched its new 10-year vision ‘Helping to build a fairer world for consumers and businesses’ that will enable it to better tackle current and future challenges including the way it provides support during the costs of living crisis. The bold and ambitious vision sets out a clear mission for the Institute to "support and reinforce the protection of consumers and to achieve a level playing field for business".
Age restricted tobacco sales will “stand or fall” without proper enforcement09/06/2022 15:40:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the Khan Review ‘Making smoking obsolete’, but warned that increasing the age of sale from 18 by one year, every year, will require significant enforcement action to ensure businesses comply. CTSI has also welcomed the proposal to enhance local illicit tobacco enforcement by investing £15M to tackle the illicit market.