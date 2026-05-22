Cuckooing now an illegal offence

In the context of housing, cuckooing refers to the process whereby a person or people take over another person’s home. The cuckoo-er (person doing the cuckooing) may use the property as a place to stay, for financial benefit, or to operate illegal activities such as drug dealing or sex work.

People with experiences of homelessness are at higher risk of being a target for cuckooing because of interrelated issues, such as substance and alcohol dependency, mental health needs, learning disabilities, financial difficulties and social isolation.

As of this month, the Crime and Policing Act 2026 creates a specific cuckooing offence. The Act makes it an offence to exercise control over another person’s dwelling without their consent for the purpose of using their home for specified criminal activity. The offence will carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment or a fine (or both).

For organisations working with young people or adults at risk, this really matters, and is a step in the right direction. It means cuckooing should be named clearly in safeguarding policies, staff training, and risk assessments. This change in law will support services to protect vulnerable individuals at risk of exploitation.