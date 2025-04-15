POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Cultivated meat
This POSTnote summarises the challenges and opportunities relating to the production, regulation and consumption of cultivated meat, also known as 'lab grown' meat.
Documents to download
DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN740
- Cultivated meat production could reduce the number of animals slaughtered for food. This could reduce antimicrobial use, land use and emissions of some greenhouse gases, such as methane. The Climate Change Committee has advised that UK meat consumption should reduce to meet net zero targets.
- UK research groups and cultivated meat companies are globally recognised, and in 2025 the UK became the first European country to sell cultivated meat in pet food.
- Technology, production costs and capacity, a lack of infrastructure, public acceptance and regulation are currently barriers to the widespread commercial availability of cultivated meat. The viability of the cultivated meat sector is still unclear.
- The social, economic and environmental implications of cultivated meat are uncertain, as the industry has not scaled. Few studies into potential challenges and opportunities for the rural economy exist. Examples of possible implications include job losses, loss of income, opportunities to supply the cultivated meat industry with ingredients and on-farm production.
Related Links
- Public health and climate change: a One Health approach
- Measuring sustainable environment-food system interactions
- Enabling green choices for net zero
- Food Standards Agency: Cell-cultivated products sandbox
- House of Lords report on engineering biology
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0740/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Children”s wellbeing in schools10/02/2025 16:05:00
This POSTnote analyses evidence relating to the wellbeing of children in mainstream schools, including the impacts of low wellbeing, and types of practice for improving wellbeing.
AI and Mental Healthcare – ethical and regulatory considerations04/02/2025 10:05:00
This POSTnote summarises the ethical implications and regulatory considerations for deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mental healthcare.
Planning for net zero06/01/2025 13:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the challenges and opportunities for the English planning system and related policies to deliver net zero infrastructure and services.
6G mobile technology04/12/2024 09:25:00
6G is the next generation of mobile technology and is yet to be fully defined. How can the UK help define 6G, and develop and implement 6G technologies?
Consumer debt and mental health22/10/2024 13:05:00
This POSTnote examines the relationship between debt and mental health, alongside risk factors and policy considerations for support and interventions.
Biometric data: Misuse, use, and collation27/09/2024 09:25:00
Biometric data is a type of personal information that allows the unique identification of a person. This POSTnote outlines the benefits and risks of using biometric data in society.
Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts20/09/2024 13:15:00
This POSTnote outlines the extent and nature of housing insecurity in the private rented sector, and outlines risk factors and impacts on tenants and landlords.
Biodiversity net gain03/09/2024 11:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the mandatory biodiversity net gain policy introduced in England in 2024 and the risks and challenges for delivering its objectives.