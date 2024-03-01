Cultural Ambassadors scheme launched to promote the Welsh language and heritage

Today, on St David's Day, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language has launched a Cultural Ambassadors scheme to promote the Welsh language, culture and heritage.

The role of the network of Cultural Ambassadors is to support newcomers to communities across Wales to learn more about Wales, the Welsh language and its importance to the community, to provide support and guidance for businesses to use and promote the Welsh language, and to work locally to maintain and strengthen social networks.

Any person or business can volunteer to become an ambassador by completing short interactive modules on the history of the Welsh language and its position today. After completing the modules on the Wales Ambassador website, the ambassadors receive a certificate, badge, window sticker, and information pack about the support available, such as a free translation service for communities, individuals, and third sector organisations.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, is the first person to become a Cultural Ambassador. Launching the scheme today, he said:

I’m very proud to be a Cultural Ambassador and to launch the scheme on St David’s Day. St David’s message was to 'do the little things', and becoming an ambassador is a simple yet effective way of supporting and promoting the Welsh language, helping people integrate into their new communities, welcome visitors, and raise awareness of our heritage and culture. If you want to support the Welsh language in your area, or know of somebody in your community who would be an ideal ambassador, then go for it and spread the word.

Bronze level modules are launched today. Silver and Gold levels will be added on the Ambassador Wales platform later in the year. To learn more about the scheme and how to become an ambassador, go to 'Cultural Ambassador Course: Ambassador Wales'

The course takes around 20 minutes to complete, and ambassadors can decide how they will support the Welsh language in their community.