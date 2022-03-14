Cultural Investment Fund: £48 million invested across England

More than 60 galleries, museums, libraries and cultural venues will receive funding to improve people’s access to the arts, safeguard cultural assets for future generations and power economic growth through culture.

We've awarded funding to much-loved public venues including the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and the museum at former top secret World War Two code-breaking centre Bletchley Park. We're also supporting smaller venues such as True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum and heritage sites like Berwick Barracks in Northumberland.

The Cultural Investment Fund is awarded across three streams, which include £24 million through round two of the Cultural Development Fund to help regenerate communities through improved growth and productivity. The Museums Estate and Development Fund is awarding £18 million to help museums improve their infrastructure and carry out urgent maintenance works. We’re also investing £5 million in 25 library services to upgrade their buildings and technology, through the Libraries Improvement Fund.

Get the data Find out which organisations will benefit from the Cultural Investment Fund : Download