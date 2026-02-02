Cultural pioneers, campaigners and creative giants among those commemorated by English Heritage in 2026

Laurence Olivier, Julia Margaret Cameron and Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin to receive blue plaques this year.

From Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, whose groundbreaking discoveries transformed our understanding of the stars, to Laurence Olivier, whose stage and screen performances defined modern acting, to Julia Margaret Cameron, a pioneer of artistic photography, the 2026 cohort reflects the extraordinary breadth of achievement fostered in the capital. They are joined by radical voices, campaigners and innovators whose contributions resonated far beyond London, influencing global movements for artistic freedom, social justice and political change.

English Heritage Curatorial Director, Matt Thompson, recently said:

“This year’s new plaques represent an astonishing range of achievement – from scientific discovery and artistic innovation to activism and political campaigning. Each, in their own way, helped shape London as a place of ideas, creativity and reform, and their stories continue to resonate today.”

In 2026 English Heritage blue plaques will be unveiled to, among others: *

Julia Margaret Cameron (1815–1879): Julia Margaret Cameron was one of the most significant photographers of the Victorian era, transforming photography into a serious artistic medium. Although she began photographing later in life, Cameron produced a remarkable body of work characterised by soft focus, dramatic lighting and emotional intensity. Her London connections placed her at the heart of a vibrant intellectual circle that included writers, scientists and artists of the period. Her innovative portraits and allegorical images challenged contemporary conventions and continue to influence photographic practice today.

Brigadier Dudley Clarke (1899–1974): One of the most imaginative military strategists of the Second World War, Dudley Clarke played a pivotal role in developing large-scale deception operations that misled enemy forces and saved countless lives. Working from London and the Middle East, he helped pioneer techniques of psychological warfare and strategic misdirection, most famously through operations that contributed to Allied success in North Africa and beyond. His inventive approach reshaped modern military planning and established deception as a critical component of warfare.

Jill Craigie (1911–1999): A pioneering documentary filmmaker and writer, Jill Craigie used film as a powerful tool for political engagement and social change. Working in London during and after the Second World War, she directed influential documentaries that addressed housing shortages, labour rights and post-war reconstruction. Her films, including Out of Chaos and Blue Scar, combined artistic ambition with a strong social conscience. Craigie was also a committed feminist and political activist, and her work helped lay the groundwork for later generations of socially engaged British filmmakers.

Kamal Chunchie (1886–1953): Kamal Chunchie was a tireless advocate for racial equality and community cohesion in Britain. A Methodist pastor of Sri Lankan heritage, he worked extensively in London’s East End, supporting Black and Asian communities and campaigning against racism in housing, employment and public life. Chunchie founded organisations to support people of colour during the inter-war years and the Second World War, offering practical aid and spiritual leadership at a time of widespread discrimination. His work represents an early and often overlooked chapter in Britain’s history.

Dusé Mohamed Ali (1866–1945): Dusé Mohamed Ali was a pioneering journalist, publisher and political thinker, and a central figure in early Pan-Africanism. Based in London for significant periods, he founded and edited The African Times and Orient Review, the first political journal in Britain owned and edited by a Black person. Through his writing and activism, Ali championed racial equality and solidarity between Africa and the African diaspora. His work influenced a generation of activists and thinkers, including Marcus Garvey, and positioned London as a key hub in global Pan-African networks.

Laurence Olivier (1907–1989): Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of the 20th century, Laurence Olivier pursued a career that was inseparable from London’s theatrical life. From his early classical roles to his leadership of the National Theatre, Olivier redefined standards of performance on stage and screen. His portrayals of Shakespearean characters set new benchmarks for emotional depth and technical mastery, while his film work brought British acting to international audiences.

Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin (1900–1979): One of the most important astronomers of the 20th century, Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin fundamentally changed our understanding of the universe. While living and working in London early in her career, she developed the research that led to her revolutionary discovery that stars are composed primarily of hydrogen and helium – a conclusion initially dismissed but later recognised as foundational to modern astrophysics. She went on to become the first woman to earn a PhD in astronomy at Harvard and the first female professor in the university’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, blazing a trail for women in science worldwide.

Gertrude Tuckwell (1861–1951): A formidable social reformer, Gertrude Tuckwell devoted her life to improving conditions for working women. Active in London’s labour movement, she was instrumental in organising women workers, campaigning for fair wages, safer workplaces and access to justice. Tuckwell also broke new ground as one of the first women magistrates in Britain, bringing her commitment to social reform into the legal system. Her work helped secure lasting improvements in workers’ rights and women’s participation in public life.

Stefan Zweig (1881–1942): An internationally celebrated writer and intellectual, Stefan Zweig lived in London during his exile from Nazi-occupied Austria. During this period, he continued to write fiction, essays, biographies and letters that reflected on European culture, humanism and the devastating impact of war. London offered Zweig temporary refuge and a base from which he engaged with fellow exiles and British intellectuals. His works remain widely read, and offer insight into the cultural and political upheavals of the 20th century.

*We are currently working with the property owners and all blue plaques are subject to full owner approval.

The English Heritage London Blue Plaques scheme celebrates the link between significant figures of the past and the buildings in which they lived and worked. The scheme runs on public suggestions. The main conditions of acceptance are that a subject should have been deceased for at least 20 years, and that at least one building in Greater London in which they lived or worked should survive with a substantially unaltered exterior.

All nominations received by English Heritage are measured against the same strict criteria:

They should be understood to have made an exceptional impact in their field, community or on society at large

They should be understood to have made some important positive contribution to human welfare or happiness; and

They should have lived in London for a significant period, in time or importance, within their life and work.

The English Heritage London Blue Plaques scheme is generously supported by David Pearl and members of the public.