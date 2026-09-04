Cultural Touring in the EU: CMS Committee publishes government response

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the government’s response to its cultural touring in the EU report.

The report, published in June, highlighted the rising costs and missed opportunities faced by touring artists post-Brexit. MPs urged the government to work with the EU and individual member states to address barriers, such as differing visa and work permit requirements, customs procedures when moving equipment, and transport restrictions.

Last week, the government published analysis which found that “reduced touring activity by UK performers in the EU between 2022 and 2024 is associated with clear negative economic consequences for both the UK and EU”.

The committee also recommended that the government re-engage with Creative Europe/AgoraEU, an EU programme providing support for cultural and creative sectors.

Witnesses told the committee that withdrawal from the programme not only affected funding but also cultural collaborations and opportunities to promote UK creative skills and up-and-coming talent internationally. However, in the response to the committee, the government says it has no plans to rejoin Creative Europe.

Chair comment

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said:

“While we appreciate the government’s commitment to engage with the EU, we are alarmed by its lack of progress in tackling the challenges facing touring artists, particularly those from working class backgrounds. Hearing from Kate Nash and several leading bodies, the evidence is clear. The UK has a wealth of creative talent, but costs and administrative burdens continue to limit touring opportunities in the EU. “The concerns reflected in our report are reinforced by the government’s own research, which is why it is disappointing the Government has not made any tangible progress in spite of our clear recommendations. “We will be continuing to monitor the situation closely, including the outcome of the next UK-EU summit.”

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