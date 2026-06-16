Cultural touring in the EU: MPs call on government to work with EU to break down barriers and boost domestic support for performers

The government must work with the EU and individual member states to support artists looking to perform in Europe, MPs say, in a report that highlights the financial struggles and missed opportunities they face post-Brexit.

Yesterday’s report from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee follows an evidence session with representatives from the performing arts and music sectors held as part of the State of Play inquiry which aims to shine a light on issues that have previously gone under the radar.

During the hearing, musician and actress Kate Nash revealed how touring Europe used to be profitable, but her last run of dates in the EU had led to a loss of around £26,000. The committee heard that younger and emerging performers in particular are being hit hard and about the impact of barriers to touring on working-class talent and support crews.

The report outlines how barriers fall into three categories: cross-border travel and work, movement of goods, and transport and logistics, and calls on the government to negotiate with the EU and member states, and to boost support for performers unilaterally.

The committee says that, in addition to negotiating on short-term touring, extended stays, customs barriers and cabotage rules, the government should seek to re-engage with Creative Europe, the EU's cultural, creative and audiovisual cooperation programme, and its proposed successor AgoraEU.

The government should also use bilateral relations with member states to seek cultural agreements. At home, it should establish a cultural touring advice hub to offer practical and expert advice to performers on international touring.

Chair comment

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, yesterday said:

“British musicians and actors are facing a whole range of new hoops to jump through when looking to take their shows on tour and perform in the EU. The impact on livelihoods is being felt not just by established performers, but also by the stars of tomorrow who are being denied the opportunities to further their careers like others before them. “This is not about renegotiating Brexit, it’s about addressing the issues that weren’t covered off in the first place and finding new ways to support our touring artists. We heard clearly that there is strong demand for our talented performers from audiences across Europe, so it is in the interests of both sides to work together to find a solution. The government can also do much more at home to reduce the burden on touring performers and provide them with the advice and support they need to shine on the world stage.”

Further information