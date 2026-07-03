Culture Secretary celebrates over 400 towns applying to be UK Town of Culture

The Culture Secretary visited the Museum of Liverpool yesterday to celebrate entires to the UK Town of Culture competition

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy visited the Museum of Liverpool yesterday to see a digital display of postcards from towns hoping to become the first UK Town of Culture, as judges whittle down hundreds of applications to a final shortlist.

Following the launch of the inaugural UK Town of Culture competition last year, the government has confirmed that it received 398 bids representing over 400 hopeful towns from across the UK.

In order to celebrate the local pride expressed in the submissions so far, every bidding town was invited to submit a postcard to champion their bid. These have been showcased by National Museums Liverpool in a digital display in the Museum of Liverpool yesterday, (Thursday 2 July), to celebrate the diversity of each and every town that has participated in the competition.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and chair of the independent panel judging the bids, Sir Phil Redmond, visited the museum to see the display ahead of the shortlist for the competition, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

It marks a return to the city which secured the title of European Capital of Culture in 2008 and was the catalyst for the introduction of the UK’s own City of Culture competition.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

For far too long, towns across the UK have felt left out of our national story. Today we celebrate the local pride that has always existed in towns around the country within this amazing display of postcards from bidding towns. Through UK Town of Culture, I wanted to shine a light on our amazing towns all across the UK and the huge contribution they make to our national life. That contribution is clear to see today and I hope each and every town is incredibly proud of the work they have done to champion their community in the competition.

Chair of the independent panel, Sir Phil Redmond said:

The number of towns that have entered the competition is incredible. It is a distinct moment in its own right, when people overwhelmingly wanted to demonstrate the sense of pride they have in their own communities. It is why we invited every one of them to send a postcard, a snapshot, of where they are, who they are, and how taken together, each contributes to our shared national story. The postcards, along with their initial bids will form part of our national archive so future generations can look back and appreciate this significant cultural moment of history.

The UK Town of Culture competition is part of the Government’s ambition to restore pride in every part of Britain. The competition - together with the UK City of Culture competition - will shine a light on local visions and voices from across the UK, which will encourage local investment, create a lasting sense of pride, and open doors to the arts for everyone.

After the display, the postcards will remain within the National Museums Liverpool’s national collection in recognition of the importance that this moment represents for the UK.

Laura Pye, Director of National Museums Liverpool, said:

It is a great honour to welcome the Secretary of State to Museum of Liverpool, a venue built to celebrate a city’s history, culture and people, past and present. The Museum of Liverpool is itself a lasting legacy of Liverpool’s year as European Capital of Culture. It stands as a powerful reminder that investment in culture creates benefits that endure long after the spotlight has moved on - not only in our buildings and public spaces, but in the confidence, pride and opportunities it creates for communities. We wish the hopeful towns every success and look forward to seeing how their ambitious cultural visions continue to inspire local communities and visitors alike.

The winner of the UK Town of Culture competition will go on to host a season of culture in 2028, which will help them to deliver a long-lasting legacy of cultural participation and local pride as has been seen in previous winners of the UK City of Culture competition; Derry-Londonderry, Hull, Coventry and Bradford.

The government’s ambition behind the competition is for towns to reap similar benefits from the experience of bidding in the competition and encouraging local residents to get involved in cultural events to celebrate their town.

Competing for the title, irrespective of whether or not a place wins, can have a hugely positive impact on the local community.

Last year, as UK City of Culture 2025, Bradford led a showstopping cultural programme of 5,000 events - over 75% of which were free - that pulled in an audience of three million, involved over 800 organisations, and resulted in capital investment for more than 30 local cultural organisations. Bradford’s year in the spotlight also led to increased opportunities for local people to get involved with events, with over 100,000 residents taking part in key projects throughout the year.

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