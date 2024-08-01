Culture Secretary declares culture, media and sport sectors crucial to national growth mission

Lisa Nandy sets out vision for unlocking growth and opportunity in the UK’s £170 billion culture, media and sport sectors.

Event brings together more than 150 organisations including Warner Bros, Amazon, BBC, Paramount, Premier League, Sky, Channel 4, Royal Shakespeare Company in Manchester

Nandy calls on DCMS sectors to help contribute to the government’s national growth mission, bringing people together and improving living standards in more villages, towns and cities

The Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has brought together leaders representing more than 150 strategically important organisations - spanning the creative industries, sport, media, youth services, tourism and the arts - at a summit in Manchester (Wednesday 31 July) to invite them to work with DCMS in delivering the Government’s national mission of economic growth over the next five years.

The event at Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum - the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution - highlights the Government’s clear statement of intent on widening opportunity outside of London and building closer partnerships with businesses across the whole country.

In her first major speech, she emphasised the social and economic potential of DCMS sectors for national renewal. Lisa Nandy told the audience:

Through our investment in grassroots sport and our determination that the legacy of the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 is measured not just in trophies but in choices and chances for every child wherever they live and whatever their background. Through our partnerships with our Mayors, Councils, Businesses and Charities to put rocket boosters under our growing industries – film and theatre, TV, fashion, video games, heritage and tourism – to take the brakes off the economy, create opportunity for every child and export our incredible talent to the world. And through my drive to ensure the public appointments we make truly reflect our country in all its glorious diversity. Not to fulfil a quota, but to ensure that our government draws on the creative might of all of our people.

This is the first in a series of events that DCMS Ministers will carry out around the country to engage DCMS sectors, which are worth more than £170 billion and support more than four million jobs. The UK creative industries alone are worth £125 billion - more to the economy than life sciences, automotive manufacturing, aerospace and the oil and gas sectors combined.

On writing communities back into a new national story, and enhancing these sectors as vehicles for economic growth in all parts of the UK, the Culture Secretary said:

When we turn to face the nation again in 5 years time, it is our ambition that we will face a self-confident country, at ease with itself, where all our people see themselves in the story we tell ourselves about ourselves as a nation – and our contribution is seen and valued. And my message to each and every one of you is that if you share that belief in our country. If you have that zest. If you want to challenge us and are willing to be challenged in turn. Then I promise you. That we will walk alongside you. We will have your back. And we will give voice to the country many of us have believed in all our lifetime but never quite yet seen.

The speech comes after the Culture Secretary recently announced an end to politically-driven culture wars, a commitment to the television licence fee for the remainder of the current Charter period until 2027 and plans to support grassroots football clubs to ensure that girls and boys across the country get more access to gold standard facilities. The Government has also announced plans to introduce an independent football regulator as soon as possible, that will ensure clubs across England are financially sustainable and fans are given a greater say in the way their clubs are run.

Organisations with representatives at the summit include:

Warner Bros.

Discovery

Paramount

Amazon Prime Video

BBC

Channel 4

ITV, Sky

News UK

Reach, Daily Mail General Trust

Global

Society of Editors

News Media Association

Google Play

British Cycling

Sport England

Kick It Out

Premier League

Rugby Football League

English Football League

Arts Council England

Society of London Theatres

HarperNorth

Writers’ Guild Of Great Britain

Royal Opera House

Royal Shakespeare Company *Southbank Centre

Association of British Orchestras

Creative Industries Council

Musicians’ Union

Creative UK

UK Music

National Gallery

Association of Independent Museums

Science Museum

National Portrait Gallery

Tate

British Library

Royal College of Music

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Birmingham Royal Ballet

English National Opera

Merlin Entertainments

UK Hospitality

Visit Britain

O2 Arena

Prince’s Trust

Duke of Edinburgh Award

British Council

Also in attendance are regional museums such as Birmingham, Derby, Sheffield and Manchester.

The Culture Secretary also met young people representing Girlguiding and the National Citizen Service, as well as local Manchester youth group HideOut Youth Zone, who are currently working with the Science Museum on an exhibition.

Managing Director Prime Video UK Chris Bird said:

The UK is a creative industries powerhouse with a rightly deserved reputation for producing some of the world’s greatest artists, authors, producers and technicians. Across TV, film, books, music, sport and more, Amazon has invested more than £4 billion in the Creative Industries across the UK since 2010 and we welcome the Government’s ambitions for continued growth in the sector. Prime Video’s reach and impact extend nationwide, with productions from The Rig and Fear in Scotland, to Mammals in Cornwall and multiple productions in the North West of the UK, and last week we announced the acquisition of the iconic Bray Studio. Our £10 million skills, training and education, programme; Prime Video Pathway, is designed to open up access to the arts for people from every corner of the country too. The creative industries are driving material long-term growth, creating and developing exciting and fulfilling careers, and we look forward to partnering with the Government to continue this growth and fuel the ambitions for the next generation of UK creatives.

Andrew Georgiou, President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery U.K & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said:

Warner Bros. Discovery has a proud UK heritage – present for over 90 years, with a significant employee base which extends North to South across 5 cities. The UK is our biggest base outside of the US and, in our view, one of the best places in the world to do business. We remain committed to the UK and our ambition to grow and strengthen our sector. It is only in partnership that we can continue to make standout British content, support and develop British creatives, and bring the British public access to the best in film, TV, gaming, streaming, news, sport and more. We look forward to a continued and productive relationship between Government and the industry.

Darren Henley, Arts Council England Chief Executive said:

Our artists, arts organisations, museums and libraries are among our country’s greatest assets. Their creativity unlocks a world that enables everyone to imagine and experience life beyond the everyday. But they do so much more to increase our national happiness: they bring communities together, help people maintain their mental health, provide skilled and fulfilling jobs, and boost the economy. The Arts Council is determined to make sure that everyone can enjoy these benefits, no matter where they live or what their background. We look forward to working with the new government and the Secretary of State in service of our audiences, participants and visitors to raise the nation’s spirit and nurture its soul.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said:

England has world class heritage at the heart of every community and it’s an engine for good growth, helping people and places flourish. We wholeheartedly support the Culture Secretary’s vision to boost the economy by using what makes our villages, towns and cities special, because we know it works; heritage is a catalyst for regeneration and boosting local pride. And historic places matter to people, with 93% of people agreeing that local heritage raises their quality of life - it makes people feel good. Let’s use it to make our country better and fairer for everyone.

Andrew Leveson Royal Shakespeare Company Executive Director and Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, Co-Artistic Directors said:

We welcome the Culture Secretary’s ambitions for unlocking economic growth and opening up opportunity and access to the arts for everyone, wherever they live. Through our many partnerships nationwide with schools, theatres and communities in areas of structural disadvantage, we know that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. We have significant statistical evidence about the positive difference that arts and culture can make to individual lives, whole schools and communities. There’s much to do to make sure the arts & cultural sector continues its vital contribution to our society, our economy, and to showcasing the UK on the global stage. We look forward to working with the DCMS team and wider government departments to grow and amplify this impact.

Sir Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group said:

We are honoured to host this event at the Science and Industry Museum, one of our four national museums in the north of England that are in the midst of transformation, delivered with local partners in communities striving for growth. The Culture Secretary is right to point to our role in building a stronger economy. Museums are engines for innovation, they drive tourism and as our colleagues support a better future by igniting young people’s curiosity about science, our work across the globe is increasing the UK’s international clout yesterday.

Andrew Lovett OBE, Chair of the Association of Independent Museums said:

Independent museums welcome nearly 20 million visitors annually to the bustling city centres and beautiful rural settings they are found in across the UK. Powered by thousands of passionate staff and volunteers, they sit proud at the heart of the places and the communities they serve. The stories they tell not only represent and engage us but help make sense of the world and our place in it. At the Association of Independent Museums, we’re excited to get to work with DCMS on unlocking the power of museums and heritage to stimulate economic growth and ensuring that everyone can benefit from our rich history and promising future.

Sarah Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at the National Council for Voluntary Organisations said:

Charities aren’t just a force for good, they’re also a force for growth. Our sector is a major employer that makes a vital contribution to the UK economy – adding an estimated £200bn, including the value that our army of amazing volunteers bring. Whether it’s through our sector’s work on housing, skills, health or education, to name a few, the incredible range of services charities deliver help broaden opportunities, support more people into work, and enable society to be more economically active. Through early collaboration with charities, government can help even more people live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives, while also achieving its mission of growing a sustainable economy that works for all.

Sanjay Bhandari, Chair of Kick it Out said: