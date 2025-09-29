Scottish Government
Culture Secretary 'deeply concerned' over proposed cuts to news provision
Letter to STV Chief Executive Rufus Radcliffe.
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has written to STV’s Chief Executive Rufus Radcliffe expressing concerns over the company’s cost saving plans and the impact these would have for its Aberdeen newsroom.
In the letter, Mr Robertson said STV is an important part of Scottish identity and culture and has a key role to play in Scottish broadcasting.
He recently said:
“I recognise that STV is facing challenging financial circumstances and working to adapt to a changing environment, however I am deeply concerned that these moves will see significant reductions in news provision and public service broadcasting in Scotland.
“The sustainability of quality news from reliable sources is crucial in the fight against false or misleading information. It is alarming to see decisions to reduce services and resources of news provision across the country, particularly given STV’s public service commitments to invest in news and help tackle misinformation.
“It is also a worrying step backwards when we are seeing these trends throughout the sector in response to advertising downturns and financial challenges.
“While the STV’s internal organisation is a matter for the STV and its Board, the Scottish Government is concerned by proposals that put sustainable Scottish jobs and the outputs of STV services at risk.
“I will continue to champion stronger journalism and a Scottish broadcasting sector and urge STV against any decisions that would result in further reduction in news reporting in Scotland, redundancies of Scottish-based staff and erosion of trust in STV’s operations and output in Scotland.”
Background
Letter from the Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture to STV’s Chief Executive – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/culture-secretary-deeply-concerned-over-proposed-cuts-to-news-provision/
