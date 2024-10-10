Culture Secretary sets out plans to turbocharge the economic impact of British filmmaking

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy yesterday laid legislation in Parliament introducing a new tax relief for independent British films to boost the growth of the UK’s world class film sector.

Culture Secretary tells Parliament new indy film tax relief will boost jobs, growth and investment in the UK’s regions and nations

Move comes as Pinewood Studios announces a new Indie Production Hub

Nandy commits to working with new Skills England to fill the 25,000 job vacancies in the creative industries

She also told the Commons she would be working on a creative skills pathway to improve career opportunities for young people in the film industry. It comes as Pinewood Studios announced a new hub at its Buckinghamshire site to support Britain’s indie filmmakers.

In a statement in the House of Commons, she said:

Our independent film sector has produced films like Pride, The King’s Speech and Bend it Like Beckham that shows our heritage, our communities, and our culture to the world. It acts as a springboard from the grassroots for world class UK talent both on screen and behind the scenes. But while major film production has flourished, smaller budget independent films have not received sufficient support over the last decade. They face multiple challenges - rising production costs, crew shortages, and declining revenues which have hampered the growth of this vital part of the sector. While too much of our creative industries have traditionally been concentrated in just one part of the country, independent film thrives everywhere given the chance. So this uplift will not only boost creativity but create jobs, growth and investment in every nation and region. Through this we will help the independent film sector to reach its full potential.

In response to the tax relief, Pinewood yesterday announced a new Independent Film Hub at its world-famous studios in Buckinghamshire. It will offer British indie filmmakers taking advantage of the tax relief support services and access to sound stages and workshop space.

As well as confirming the tax relief, Nandy announced that the government will work with Skills England to improve career opportunities for young people in the creative industries. She said:

Too often people do not see themselves and their communities reflected in the story we tell ourselves about ourselves as a nation. And we are determined that this is going to change. The skills shortage that has been ignored for too long acts as a brake on the ambitions of this incredible sector. That is why this Government has already launched Skills England, to bring the skills we need for a decade of national renewal for our communities, businesses and country. We will focus apprenticeships once more on young people, to set them up to succeed and help fill the 25,000 vacancies in the creative sector. The Secretary of State for Education is overhauling the apprenticeship levy in order to provide better career opportunities for young people. Building on the success of existing high quality apprenticeships in the creative industries, we will work closely with Skills England to ensure the new flexibilities announced by the Prime Minister last month offer shorter apprenticeships and improve the offer for a creative skills pathway for young people embarking on careers in the creative sector. Every child should have the chance to live a richer, larger life and consider a career in the arts.

Nandy also confirmed that yesterday the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government recovered an appeal against the refusal of planning permission for Marlow Film Studios in Buckinghamshire. The planning merits of the proposal will now be reviewed by their Ministers in detail before reaching a decision.

This evening Nandy will go on to attend the opening of the 68th London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank which is opening with the World Premiere of Blitz, the new Second World War film from one of Britain’s most successful directors, Steve McQueen.

Yesterday’s tax relief announcement is the latest in a series of interventions ahead of next week’s International Investment Summit to drive investment and growth, including in the creative industries.