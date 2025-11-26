Culture Secretary welcomes review

Opportunity to improve culture sector support.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has welcomed the publication of the independent review of Creative Scotland.

The review determined that while the organisation’s remit remains relevant, improvements in delivery and leadership are needed to support the breadth of the culture and creative sector’s needs.

Thirty-six recommendations were made with the majority for Creative Scotland, and others for enterprise agencies, local authorities and the Scottish Government.

They covered five themes of: purpose, functions and structure; governance and leadership; performance; finances and distribution of funds; and collaboration, relationships and partnerships.

The Culture Secretary said:

“I warmly welcome this report that shows the area where change is needed to ensure Creative Scotland fulfils its potential to support our creative and cultural sectors. This is the first ever review of the organisation since its inception in 2010 and the context within which it operates has changed in the last 15 years.

“Having successfully delivered groundbreaking Multi-Year Funding for cultural organisations, Creative Scotland is now well placed to look at these review recommendations and help the arts and screen sector go from strength to strength”.

“As the Scottish Government continues to deliver its commitment to increase culture funding by £100 million per year, it remains vital to ensure the public sector partners tasked with supporting the sector are able to do so as effectively as possible. The recommendations of this review will be key to that.

“I will carefully consider the recommendations made for Scottish Government and will update parliament in due course.”

Chair of the independent review Angela Leitch said:

“I am very grateful to everyone who has taken the time to attend an engagement session or send me their views.

“In concluding my Review of Creative Scotland it is evident that there is a need for a strong national body for the arts, culture and creative sector. However, improvements are required to ensure that Creative Scotland can fully deliver all aspects of its remit.

“While my report has focused on Creative Scotland there will need to be input from others including the Scottish Government, local authorities and enterprise agencies. It is therefore important for others to consider my recommendations.”

Background

Read the Review report

The independent Review of Creative Scotland was first announced in the 2024-25 Programme for Government, as the first review of Creative Scotland since its establishment in 2010. Commissioned in January this year, the Review chair Angela Leitch was supported by vice chair Stuart Currie