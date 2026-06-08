HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Cumbria Constabulary carries out safeguarding responsibilities effectively, but should improve how it investigates child exploitation
Cumbria Constabulary carries out its statutory safeguarding responsibilities effectively, but it needs to improve how it investigates child criminal and sexual exploitation, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report : Cumbria Constabulary: National child protection inspection
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Cumbria Constabulary’s performance across five areas, assessing how well it safeguards children who are at risk. It found the constabulary was ‘good’ in two areas, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ in one area.
HMICFRS said that chief officers and senior leaders understand and carry out their statutory responsibilities effectively. They also have strong oversight and understanding of the constabulary’s performance and quality of service.
The inspectorate found that the constabulary contributes well to multi-agency child protection arrangements and works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners. Most officers can identify vulnerable children, assess the risks they face and respond effectively. The constabulary also has effective arrangements to respond to the sudden and unexpected deaths of children.
However, the inspectorate found several areas in which the constabulary needs to improve. This includes making sure that children’s demographic information is recorded accurately. For example, the inspectorate found that children’s ethnicity was not always recorded, making it more difficult for officers to assess potential risks where this could be a factor.
HMICFRS also said that the constabulary should improve its investigations into child criminal and sexual exploitation. The inspectorate found that a lack of understanding of how to deal with these investigations is being compounded by poor supervision. In cases involving online child sexual exploitation, the inspectorate found missed opportunities to trace offenders, recover images and carry out victim ID processes.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman KPM said:
“I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of Cumbria Constabulary in safeguarding children at risk.
“We found that chief officers and senior leaders understand and carry out their statutory child protection and safeguarding responsibilities effectively. The constabulary also works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners.
“But there are areas in which Cumbria Constabulary needs to improve. This includes making sure it improves its investigations into child criminal and sexual exploitation.
“I was reassured that the constabulary responded promptly and comprehensively to our feedback, with some plans already in place to address the areas for improvement. I will continue to closely monitor its progress.”
Get the report : Cumbria Constabulary: National child protection inspection
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- We now make graded judgments for child protection inspections to be consistent with our PEEL (police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy) programme of inspections.
- This allows the public to see how well their local force is performing from a set of easy-to-understand categories.
- Read more about our national child protection inspections.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/cumbria-constabulary-carries-out-safeguarding-well-but-should-improve-how-it-investigates-child-exploitation/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Terms of reference: Super-complaint about the length of police investigations into sexual offences29/05/2026 10:20:00
We have published our terms of reference for the super-complaint investigation of excessive delays in police investigations of sexual offences.
The National Crime Agency is good at tackling serious crime, but needs to modernise its IT infrastructure21/05/2026 15:20:00
The National Crime Agency (NCA) produces some outstanding results from its investigations but needs to invest in its IT infrastructure, the police inspectorate said.
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead18/05/2026 16:05:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead.
Durham Constabulary works well with safeguarding partners and needs to improve its child protection investigations18/05/2026 10:20:00
Durham Constabulary performs well in some areas of child protection and needs to improve in others, the police inspectorate has said.
Suffolk Constabulary’s approach to Clare's Law is inadequate05/05/2026 10:20:00
Suffolk Constabulary’s approach to the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, also known as Clare’s Law, is inadequate, the police inspectorate has said.
Surrey Police PEEL report published01/05/2026 09:20:00
HMICFRS has graded Surrey Police’s performance across eight areas.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service needs to improve how it manages risk information29/04/2026 11:10:00
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service doesn’t effectively gather and record site-specific risk information (SSRI) to protect firefighters and the public, the fire inspectorate has said.
Police forces struggling to keep pace with rising online child sexual abuse17/04/2026 09:25:00
Police forces in England and Wales are struggling to effectively investigate online child sexual abuse and manage registered sex offenders, as rising demand continues to exceed resources, a new report has found.