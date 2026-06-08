Cumbria Constabulary carries out safeguarding responsibilities effectively, but should improve how it investigates child exploitation

Cumbria Constabulary carries out its statutory safeguarding responsibilities effectively, but it needs to improve how it investigates child criminal and sexual exploitation, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report : Cumbria Constabulary: National child protection inspection

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Cumbria Constabulary’s performance across five areas, assessing how well it safeguards children who are at risk. It found the constabulary was ‘good’ in two areas, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ in one area.

HMICFRS said that chief officers and senior leaders understand and carry out their statutory responsibilities effectively. They also have strong oversight and understanding of the constabulary’s performance and quality of service.

The inspectorate found that the constabulary contributes well to multi-agency child protection arrangements and works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners. Most officers can identify vulnerable children, assess the risks they face and respond effectively. The constabulary also has effective arrangements to respond to the sudden and unexpected deaths of children.

However, the inspectorate found several areas in which the constabulary needs to improve. This includes making sure that children’s demographic information is recorded accurately. For example, the inspectorate found that children’s ethnicity was not always recorded, making it more difficult for officers to assess potential risks where this could be a factor.

HMICFRS also said that the constabulary should improve its investigations into child criminal and sexual exploitation. The inspectorate found that a lack of understanding of how to deal with these investigations is being compounded by poor supervision. In cases involving online child sexual exploitation, the inspectorate found missed opportunities to trace offenders, recover images and carry out victim ID processes.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman KPM said:

“I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of Cumbria Constabulary in safeguarding children at risk. “We found that chief officers and senior leaders understand and carry out their statutory child protection and safeguarding responsibilities effectively. The constabulary also works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners. “But there are areas in which Cumbria Constabulary needs to improve. This includes making sure it improves its investigations into child criminal and sexual exploitation. “I was reassured that the constabulary responded promptly and comprehensively to our feedback, with some plans already in place to address the areas for improvement. I will continue to closely monitor its progress.”

Get the report : Cumbria Constabulary: National child protection inspection

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