Cumbria project named finalist in global river restoration awards

Cumbrian River Restoration Partnership Programme selected as finalist in the Thiess International Riverprize Awards. Winner announced in Brisbane in September.

The Cumbrian River Restoration Partnership Programme – led by the Environment Agency and Natural England – has been named a finalist in the prestigious Thiess International Riverprize Awards.

The winner of the award, which sees the Cumbria programme’s work compete alongside finalists Chicago River, USA; Vjosa River, Albania and Klamath River, USA will be announced at a Gala event in Brisbane in September.

The Programme has restored nearly 100km of rivers and over 150 hectares of floodplain across the Eden, Derwent and Kent catchments. By reinstating natural river processes – such as reintroducing meanders, removing obsolete weirs and planting native trees – the Partnership is helping nature recover, build climate resilience, reduce flood risk, improve water quality, and boost biodiversity and support sustainable agriculture.

This international recognition follows the Programme’s previous win of the European Riverprize in 2022, cementing Cumbria’s place on the world stage for cutting-edge nature-based solutions.

Better Habitats and Building Climate Resilience

Olly Southgate, Cumbria River Restoration Programme Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

The Cumbrian River Restoration Partnership Programme is about giving rivers room to breathe and nature the chance to recover while also supporting sustainable farming for the future. By allowing rivers to flow more naturally, we’re not only creating better habitats for wildlife but in some cases, we’re also helping to protect our communities by building climate resilience. It’s a win for people and a win for the planet This nomination is a huge honour and a tribute to the power of partnership. We’re proud to showcase Cumbria’s leadership on the world stage and we thank the many dedicated landowners, local communities and partner organisations who made it all possible.”

The Cumbrian River Restoration Partnership Programme is being led by the Environment Agency alongside partners including Natural England, National Trust, RSPB, Ullswater CIC, United Utilities, and the Eden, West Cumbria and South Cumbria Rivers Trusts.

100 Restoration Projects Delivered

The initiative responds to centuries of river modification, across Cumbria, for farming and development, which has led to degraded habitats, increased flood risk, and the loss of wildlife. Over 100 projects have now been delivered throughout the region, combining practical restoration with community involvement, education, and landowner collaboration.

In line with the Environment Agency’s goal to leave the environment in a better state for future generations, this work is an example of how nature-based solutions can restore ecosystems at scale and support thriving landscapes and communities.

The Thiess International Riverprize, awarded by the International River Foundation since 1999, is the world’s most esteemed prize for river restoration. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Brisbane, Australia in September.