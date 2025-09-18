Cumbrian rivers recognised in global environmental prize

Cumbrian River Restoration Partnership Programme has narrowly missed out on the prestigious Thiess International Riverprize Awards.

A groundbreaking river restoration programme in Cumbria has narrowly missed out on winning the world’s most prestigious water conservation award.

The global final had a number of exciting and transformative projects nominated across the globe, from Albania to the Western United States. A project from Chicago was crowned the eventual winner of the prize.

The Thiess International Riverprize Awards in Brisbane, showcased the most innovative and effective water conservation techniques, highlighting best practices, paving the way for future projects globally.

The nomination for the Cumbrian River Restoration Partnership Programme puts the English county at the forefront of global environmental leadership.

The transformative programme has restored over 100 kilometres of watercourses and reconnected 100’s of hectares of floodplain across the Eden, Derwent and Kent catchments.

That’s the equivalent of restoring waterways stretching a similar distance to that between Preston and Penrith, creating a network of thriving habitats that benefit both wildlife and local communities.

Since launching in 2010, the programme has brought rivers back to life by reconnecting natural meanders, removing outdated weirs that blocked fish migration, and planting thousands of native trees along riverbanks.

The results speak for themselves: salmon have returned to spawn in the restored areas, otters are thriving where concrete channels once dominated, and where it is has been feasible some communities across Cumbria are better protected from flooding through natural defences.

The programme demonstrates the power of collaboration, bringing together the Environment Agency, Natural England, National Trust, RSPB, Cumbria Connect, Lowther Estate, Ullswater CIC, United Utilities, and the Eden, West Cumbria and South Cumbria Rivers Trusts.

Working closely with local farmers has been key to success. Landowners benefit from improved soil health and better water management, while restored river systems provide natural infrastructure that adapts to climate change and supports rural economies.

The restored habitats also create vital corridors for wildlife movement, directly supporting the government’s commitment to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030.

Looking to the future, the international recognition provides a platform to share the programme’s approach more widely. Serving as a blueprint for future projects.

With a desire to restore all of Cumbria’s rivers and in turn its natural ecosystems, the Environment Agency and Natural England will continue to work with any partners looking to enhance Cumbria’s outdoor spaces for the wildlife and people across the county.

Olly Southgate, Cumbria River Restoration Programme Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We’re incredibly proud that our partnership approach was nominated amongst some of the planet’s largest river restoration projects and it serves as recognition of Cumbria’s environmental leadership on the world stage. The programme shows how sustainable, nature-based restoration can transform waterways for future generations. From removing barriers to fish migration to creating natural flood defences, we’re proving that local action delivers real results for climate resilience. Every restored river, every reconnected floodplain, every returned salmon represents progress towards a future where people and nature thrive together. That vision, and the partnerships that make it possible, matter far more than any prize.

Helen Kirkby, Natural England’s Deputy Director for Cumbria, said:

While we’re naturally disappointed not to have won, being selected as one of just four global finalists for the world’s most prestigious river restoration award is a remarkable achievement that reflects fifteen years of dedicated partnership working. What started as a modest collaboration between Natural England, the Environment Agency and Cumbria’s three Rivers Trusts has evolved into something unique – a partnership that now includes the National Trust, RSPB, United Utilities, Ullswater CIC, Cumbria Connect and many others, all united by a shared commitment to giving our rivers the space they need to thrive.

Background