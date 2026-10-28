Curfew and clean-up order for Cornwall waste criminal

The developer dumped 25,000 tonnes of waste including asbestos.

A Cornwall developer has received a four-month curfew and has been ordered to clean up an illegal waste dump they caused near Newquay, following an Environment Agency prosecution.

The court heard that Paul Stephens, 58, of Malpas, Truro, as the director of Park Lane Financial Management Limited, deposited at least 25,000 tonnes of waste on land in Hendra Croft, Scotland Road.

Park Lane Financial Management Limited pleaded guilty to three environmental offences committed between November 2018 and July 2025, two for operating of an illegal waste site, and one for the burning of waste.

The director of the company, Paul Stephens, pleaded guilty to the illegal deposit of waste and the burning of waste.

The prosecution requested that three other counts would lie on file.

The waste, which included mattresses, electric waste and asbestos, was considered likely to cause pollution to the environment and harm human health.

Paul Stephens was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment suspended for 2 years, with a curfew of 7pm-7am for 4 months and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from operation as a director for four years and ordered to clean up the waste from the site within 12 months.

Park Lane Financial management Limited was fined a total of £90,000.

Officers on a site visit in 2023 observed a pile of waste 30 meters in length including household waste in bin bags, stored on bare earth.

This meant that polluting substances could drain directly into the earth and enter the water table.

As part of the investigation, contractors carried out a survey to excavate parts of the site, identifying large quantities of buried construction and demolition waste including plastics, wood and metal.

Area environment manager Tim De Winton of the Environment Agency said:

This is a case where waste was deliberately dumped, buried, and burned, with little regard for the impact on the environment.

Today’s verdict is a signal to illegal businesses – we will not let you get away with ignoring the rules which protect people, the environment, and legitimate business.

This work comes as the Environment Agency continue to deliver on waste crime through the government’s Waste Crime Action Plan, and the Environment Agency’s 10 Point Plan.

If anyone suspects that waste crime is taking place in your community, contact our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Background

Paul Stephens and Park Lane Financial Management Limited were sentenced on five counts.

Operating a regulated facility otherwise than under or in accordance with an environmental permit, contrary to regulations 38(1) and 12(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 19th day of November 2018 and the 1st day of July 2025, operated a regulated facility, namely at Hendra Croft, Scotland Road, Newquay, except under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit, namely by the depositing of a quantity and type of waste, which included metal, plastic, mattresses, electric waste, household waste, and construction waste.

Consent or connivance in the commission of an offence under regulations 38(1) and 12(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 or neglect to which that offence was attributable, contrary to regulations 38(1), 12(1)(a) and 41 of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 19th day of November 2018 and the 1st day of July 2025, committed the offence particularised in Count 1 and this offence was committed with the consent or connivance, or was attributable to the neglect, of PAUL STEPHENS, a director of Park Lane Financial Management Limited.

Operating a regulated facility otherwise than under or in accordance with an environmental permit, contrary to regulations 38(1) and 12(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 19th day of November 2018 and the 1st day of July 2025, operated a regulated facility, namely at Hendra Croft, Scotland Road, Newquay, except under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit, namely by burning waste other than plant tissue and untreated wood, and burning waste brought onto the site, in the open air.

Consent or connivance in the commission of an offence under regulations 38(1) and 12(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 or neglect to which that offence was attributable, contrary to regulations 38(1), 12(1)(a) and 41 of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 19th day of November 2018 and the 1st day of July 2025, committed the offence particularised in Count 3 and this offence was committed with the consent or connivance, or was attributable to the neglect, of Paul Stephens, a director of Park Lane Financial Management Limited.

Treating, keeping or disposing of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health, contrary to Section 33(1)(c) and 33(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 19th day of November 2018 and the 1st day of July 2025, at Hendra Croft, Scotland Road, Newquay, treated, kept or disposed of controlled waste, namely plastic, mattresses, electric waste, domestic waste, construction waste, asbestos containing materials, and other waste, including hazardous waste, in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health.

Three charges will lie on file

Consent or connivance in the commission of an offence under Section 33(1)(c) and 33(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 or neglect to which that offence was attributable, contrary to Section 33(1)(c) and 33(6) and 157(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 19th day of November 2018 and the 1st day of July 2025, committed the offence particularised in Count 5 and this offence was committed with the consent or connivance, or was attributable to the neglect, of Paul Stephens, a director of Park Lane Financial Management Limited.

Failing to provide a written description of waste, contrary to Section 34(5) and 34(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 5th day of April 2023 and the 1st day of July 2025, being subject to a duty of care in respect of waste under Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, as a keeper of controlled waste, failed to provide a written description of that waste when required by a notice served in accordance with Section 34(5) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Consent or connivance in the commission of an offence under Section 33(5) and 33(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 or neglect to which that offence was attributable, contrary to Section 34(5) and 34(6) and 157(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990

Park Lane Financial Management Limited, between the 5th day of April 2023 and the 1st day of July 2025, committed the offence particularised in Count 7 and this offence was committed with the consent or connivance, or was attributable to the neglect, of Paul Stephens, a director of Park Lane Financial Management Limited.