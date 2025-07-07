Welsh Government
Curlew conservation project takes flight!
To mark the start of Wales Nature Week, the Deputy First Minister has seen for himself conservation efforts underway to save one of Wales' most endangered birds – the curlew.
As is common across other nations in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, breeding curlew in Wales are in significant decline due to habitat loss, unfavourable habitat management and predator control.
On a visit to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, the Deputy First Minister learned more about the work being carried out in one of Wales' Important Curlew Areas through Curlew Connections to tackle the key issues driving the low breeding success of curlew in Wales.
This includes monitoring and understanding populations, implementing nest protection, predator management and habitat works.
The £999,600 Nature Networks funded partnership is being delivered by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust on behalf of Gylfinir Cymru.
During the visit, the Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
Protecting and enhancing our environment and natural resources is key to addressing the climate and nature emergencies – and Wales Nature Week is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to get involved and make a difference.
The curlew, for example, is predicted to be on the brink of extinction as a viable breeding species in Wales by 2033, so I fully understand the urgency of action needed to secure this species' survival.
In this Senedd term alone, we have invested more than £150m to restore nature and improve access. It's fantastic to see for myself just some of the projects that are benefitting and helping to make a real difference.
Wales Nature Week (5-13 July 2025) is an annual celebration of wildlife and habitats focused on enjoying, valuing and protecting nature in Wales.
The programme features nature festivals, guided walks and wildlife workshops hosted by Local Nature Partnerships and other nature-friendly organisations, many of which are free to attend.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/curlew-conservation-project-takes-flight
