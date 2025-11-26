Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Currency hedging analysis for the UK Space Agency
GAD supported UKSA with analysis of currency exchange data to help UKSA protect public funds by managing its euro payments to the European Space Agency.
We helped the UK Space Agency (UKSA) with its understanding of financial risk – helping protect public funds while enabling the UK’s space ambitions.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) undertook an analysis to help the UKSA understand the impact of currency values on payments it has to make in euros. This analysis was used to inform UKSA’s exposure to risk of currency fluctuations, and how it can manage those risks.
Hedging strategies
UKSA invests and makes regular payments in euros to the European Space Agency (ESA). Meanwhile, funding for the UKSA from its sponsor department the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology is in pounds sterling.
We used historical currency exchange rate data to help illustrate risks when needing to make payments in another currency. We considered the impact that different currency hedging strategies can have, by locking in exchange rates in advance, as a tool to manage risk.
Support policy decisions
The government is used to transacting in overseas currencies and our analysis will be used to support policy decisions in how UKSA makes payments to the ESA.
Investment Consultant Timea Varga recently said:
“This analysis was a great example of applying actuarial techniques to help understanding of financial risks. My background is in investment management; I was proud to be able to apply that experience to help inform policy and drive value for the public sector.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/currency-hedging-analysis-for-the-uk-space-agency
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
GAD’s model quality assurance supports key circular economy policy11/11/2025 11:10:00
GAD’s expertise has helped the government develop and implement its circular economy policy on packaging waste.
Government strengthens pension protections for outsourced workers05/11/2025 14:05:00
GAD’s analysis supports a consultation which has been issued by the government, on the Local Government Pension Scheme (England and Wales).
GAD sets up new cross-government climate resilience network15/10/2025 15:10:00
GAD launches Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network, uniting departments to tackle climate risks and build resilient public infrastructure.
Gathering and analysing market survey results using AI02/10/2025 15:25:00
GAD uses AI and interactive dashboards to analyse MHCLG's high-rise building survey, delivering actionable insights through cross-specialist collaboration.
GAD publishes its review of LGPS Scotland's financial position17/09/2025 10:25:00
Report examines the financial health of the Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland), after a review of the actuarial valuations across its constituent funds.
New scope of IFRS 1713/08/2025 09:10:00
Changes to the scope of IFRS 17 mean public sector bodies should check what the revision means for their financial reporting.
GAD engages with stakeholders through summer engagement programme30/07/2025 12:15:00
We are connecting with our clients and stakeholders across the UK through a summer engagement programme.
Navigating McCloud Remedy - unauthorised payment charges28/07/2025 12:25:00
GAD’s insight and technical expertise supported government’s work in carrying out the McCloud remedy process for affected pensioners.