Curriculum and Assessment Review publishes interim findings

Becky Francis and review team publish their initial findings and set out the next phase of work which will focus on four key areas.

The curriculum and assessment review interim report, published yesterday (Tuesday 18 March), finds the current system is not delivering for every child, as it sets out its next phase of work which will focus on four key areas.

Over 7,000 responses were submitted to the review team as part of an extensive engagement programme, including young people and parents, educators and experts as well as employers and wider organisations with an interest in what is taught in our schools.

Professor Becky Francis and the review panel’s interim report confirms that many aspects of the curriculum and assessment system are working well and reiterates Francis’ initial assessment that the review should be focusing on evolution, not revolution.

However, the panel’s findings highlight that, in practice, ‘high standards’ currently too often means ‘high standards for some’ rather than ‘high standards for all’. The current system is not delivering for young people with SEND, or for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, where there remains a stubborn attainment gap.

The interim report identifies four key areas needing improvement:

Ensuring high standards for all - exploring how curriculum and assessment can be more inclusive and equitable, to ensure excellence for all.

Addressing subject-specific challenges, and ensuring curriculum is consistently achieving depth and breadth – including an in-depth analysis of individual subjects to ensure appropriate depth and mastery of knowledge, and that subjects are cutting edge.

Responding to social and technological change - examining how education can better prepare students to grasp the opportunities of the future, for example heightened digital skills and media literacy to address trends in digital information and the rise of AI, and scientific and cultural knowledge to meet the challenges of climate change.

Ensuring pathways beyond GCSE work for all - examining the current pathways to ensure they work for all young people in supporting successful routes to further study or employment, especially those from less privileged backgrounds.

Curriculum and Assessment Review Lead, Professor Becky Francis CBE yesterday said:

I have learnt much from our data analysis and research, and from the fantastic response to our call for evidence. The review panel and I have a clear picture of the present state of the curriculum and assessment system. We have a deep understanding of where the key challenges lie and where our efforts to improve the system will see the best result in ensuring all young people are able to achieve and thrive. This evidence gives us confidence in embarking on the next stage of the review which will see us do further analysis on these issues, including subject content.

The next stage of the curriculum and assessment review will develop analysis in the four key areas, considering questions that have been raised across different subjects about the specificity, relevance, volume and diversity of content. Keeping in line with the aim of evolution, not revolution, work will include:

considering concerns that have been raised across subjects about the specificity, relevance, volume and diversity of content, and conduct closer analysis to diagnose each subject’s specific issues and explore and test a range of solutions.

considering the impact of current performance measures on young people’s choices and outcomes.

exploring level 2 and 3 pathways at Post-16, with special attention to vocational routes and support for progression.

conducting further analysis of assessment and consider any necessary improvements.

The review expects to recommend a phased programme of work across the subjects listed in the national curriculum. This will allow reforms to be made incrementally in a way that does not destabilise the system.

The review is ongoing with a final report and recommendations due to be published in autumn.

Notes to Editor:

The review was launched by the government in July 2024 to look closely at the key challenges to attainment for young people, and the barriers which hold children back from the opportunities and life chances they deserve – in particular those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, or with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

Mastery in education refers to a teaching and learning strategy where students need to fully understand a concept before moving on to related concepts.

DfE media enquiries

Central newsdesk – for journalists 020 7783 8300