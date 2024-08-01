Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Curriculum review: Reflections from my Youth Ambassadors
Over the last three years as Children’s Commissioner, I have spoken to more than one million children and young people. The school curriculum is an issue that regularly comes up in these conversations: their favourite subjects, the hardest ones, and what should or shouldn’t be on it – so I am really delighted that the government is carrying out a review.
The review being led by Professor Becky Francis, who will focus on breaking down barriers to opportunity so that it meets the needs and expectations of the young people learning it.
In The Big Ambition, children were clear they really valued their teachers – they want great maths and English lessons, and they want to work hard. There is no shortage of ambition among young people, and they recognise the value of particular ‘core’ subjects – but they are equally keen to learn things that will set them up for adult life. They also want value placed on ‘fun’ and lots of sports and music.
Many of them want to feel ready for adulthood by learning more about finances, mortgages and future careers. They also want to be able to access better support if they have anxiety or special educational needs, so that these are no longer barriers to their education.
Earlier this month I was invited to meet Early Education Minister Stephen Morgan with a group of my Youth Ambassadors from across England to discuss a range of topics which they are passionate about. These included the cost of living, climate change, crime, online safety, mental health and education.
They were asked by the Minister about the curriculum review and whether the curriculum as it currently stands reflects modern Britain. The majority of my Ambassadors had strong opinions about how the curriculum needed to be developed and changed so it reflected the real world that they now live in.
Zara said that she wanted to learn skills that she and other young people could apply to their own lives. She was concerned that the curriculum was too narrow in its focus and didn’t reflect England’s diversity.
Others had similar thoughts, including Sofia who is originally from the Ukraine, who said she wanted help to find ways to connect refugees with other young people, so they didn’t feel so isolated.
She was also very keen to see more teaching about child rights and citizenship so that young people in England understand more about voting and politics. Growing up in the Ukraine she said that even before the conflict began, young people there knew and understood the importance of voting.
“It’s so cool to vote in Ukraine, it’s not like that here,” she said.
Rylie, who is doing an apprenticeship with a construction company, told the Minister that education has dragged and lagged behind and there needed to be much more of a focus on the real-world context.
She said in her experience, what she was learning at college was so far behind what she was doing at work.
Other issues that came up focused on the need for after school clubs, learning about public speaking, getting into art later in your education, help with career choices and understanding your options after the age of 16.
Based on what I’ve heard from my Ambassadors, and during my 30 years as a teacher and headteacher, I want the curriculum to be flexible enough to make it inclusive for every learner, broad and balanced enough to make sure every child feels prepared for the next stage of life, but with a steady focus on core skills like reading and numeracy that are so important in our daily lives.
What always comes out very clearly when I speak to my Ambassadors or other young people – and what was reflected in the Big Ambition – is how ambitious this generation is and how they all really want to succeed.
They are brimming with good ideas and solutions to make the curriculum better, so I look forward to sharing these as the review progresses. It’s essential that children’s voices are at the heart of this piece of work.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/curriculum-review-reflections-from-my-youth-ambassadors/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Paris 2024: What children said about sport in The Big Ambition26/07/2024 13:10:00
As a country, we have had our fair share of inspiring sporting moments so far this year: the determination of England’s men as they reached the Euros final, Andy and Jamie Murray’s first – and last – Wimbledon doubles match as partners and the impressive rise of teenage darts player Luke Littler, to name just three.
Visit to HMYOI Werrington23/07/2024 12:20:00
Earlier this month, members of my office visited HMYOI Werrington, a Young Offenders Institution (YOI) in Stoke-on-Trent to talk to the children and young people who live there about their lives.
King’s Speech 2024: Children’s Commissioner’s response22/07/2024 13:25:00
On Wednesday, King Charles outlined the new government’s law-making plans in a speech to Parliament.
Tech companies must listen to children, we ignore their views at our peril18/07/2024 09:20:00
Since becoming Children’s Commissioner, I have spoken to more than one million children. They have shared their hopes for the future with me, as well as their worries.
Children’s Commissioner’s response to HMIP report on conditions at Feltham Young Offenders Institution17/07/2024 09:05:00
Yesterday’s report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) on conditions at Feltham Young Offenders Institution is a horrifying reminder that urgent work to make sure no child grows up in prison needs to start now.
Every child in care should have a loving, stable home15/07/2024 10:15:00
There are around 400,000 children in England in touch with children’s social care, at the latest count. Like all of the almost 12 million children in England, they deserve to be safe, happy and listened to, supported by consistently high-quality services.
100 Voices for 100 Days: Putting children’s voices at the heart government09/07/2024 14:15:00
“Children and young people should be able to speak their truths and be confident in sharing their beliefs and concerns to decision-makers.” – Zara, Children’s Commissioner young Ambassador
First time voters: my Youth Ambassadors reflect on voting in their first general election08/07/2024 11:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I hear from children every day about their ambitions, their experiences and the people or things in their lives that make a difference.