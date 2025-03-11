Currys Partnership Powers Up Schools

We’ve partnered with leading electronics retailer Currys Business to make electronics equipment more readily available to schools and public sector organisations.

A range of technology, including laptops and tablets, will be available for purchase compliantly as part of YPO’s partnership with Currys Business.

The partnership is expected to streamline electronics procurement processes for the public sector and education organisations, enabling them to simplify small quantity purchases and replenish their equipment quickly, without the need for large bulk orders.

YPO and Currys Business will deliver the latest tech solutions to schools through the agreement, making new technology available as it enters the wider market.

The collaboration will initially ensure compliant access to more than 30 electronic products including popular laptop and tablet brands.

Ashley Cartwright, YPO Head of Trading, yesterday said:

“We are incredibly excited to launch this partnership with Currys Business and make an essential service available to the public sector. “With laptops often lasting only six to nine months in schools, it is crucial that they can purchase small batches of contemporary electronics quickly and compliantly. As many budgets across the public sector are already tight, it is also crucial that staff have access to the best prices, something that this partnership will help us to deliver”.

Dean Kramer, Director, Currys Business, yesterday said:

“This partnership will enhance our offering and unlock further opportunities for Currys Business to offer amazing technology to the public sector and schools in this area. We look forward to working closely with YPO to provide them with the right solutions to support their wide range of customers and their specific requirements.”

See our Currys Business products here.